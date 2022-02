Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he intended to end the legal obligation for people in England to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 later this month when he sets out the government's strategy for living with the disease. Johnson ended almost all COVID-19 restrictions in England last July, and last month lifted "Plan B" measures that had been temporarily imposed to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. He has said he wishes to go further as part of the shift towards learning to live with COVID, replacing legal requirements for people to self-isolate with guidance.