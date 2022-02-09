Russian figure skater who won Olympic gold failed drug test, delaying medal ceremony: reports

Gold medalists of team ROC pose for a group photo during the flower ceremony of the figure skating team event at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022. Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via Getty Images

A member of the Russian Olympic Committee figure skating team reportedly failed a drug test.

The unidentified member tested positive for a non-performance enhancing substance, the Guardian said.

The team won gold in Monday's team event, but the medal ceremony has now been delayed.

A member of the gold-medal winning Russian Olympic Committee figure skating team has failed a drug test, causing the medal ceremony for the team event to be delayed, unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation told USA Today and The Guardian.

The unnamed member of the six-skater team tested positive for a substance that was not performance enhancing, multiple sources told the Guardian. It is unclear what the substance may have been.

The International Olympic Committee has yet to confirm the failed drug test, but said Wednesday that "legal issues" were holding up the medal ceremony.

The medal ceremony was initially meant to be held on Tuesday in Beijing, but was not, with the IOC only mentioning the discrepancy Wednesday.

"A situation arose at short notice that requires legal consultation," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said at a press conference, per several outlets.

"You can bet your bottom dollar we are doing everything that this situation can be resolved as soon as possible," he added. "I cannot give you any more details but we will do our level utmost."

He did not elaborate further.

ROC secured gold in Monday's team event competition, during which 15-year-old skater Kamila Valieva became the first woman to land a quad jump at the games.

"I am very happy that I managed to do two quad jumps and one triple axel," Valieva said at a press conference following her performance.

"From the age of 3, I told my mother that I want to be an Olympic champion. This dream came true."

The US took silver in the competition, followed by Japan securing bronze, and Canada in fourth place.

CBC Olympics reporter Devin Heroux said on Twitter that multiple members of the ROC figure skating team did not show up to their practice sessions on Wednesday following the medal ceremony delay.

Valieva was among those to miss training, Heroux said, along with pairs skaters Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, and singles skater Mark Kondratiuk.

Jackie Wong, a widely-respected source of news in the world of figure skating, reported per Russian news wire TASS that Mishina, Galliamov, and Kondratiuk were all scheduled to rest on Wednesday.

