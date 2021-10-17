Russian film crew bids farewell to ISS, returns to Earth after filming first movie in space

NextShark

After census figures revealed growth in population among communities of color in Texas, Republican lawmakers are working to graft Hispanic and Asian communities into districts in which white residents make up the majority of eligible voters. Redrawing political boundaries: Texas Republicans are redrawing the state’s congressional districts in proposed maps for the Dallas-Fort Worth region, which has been cleared by the Senate and are waiting on a vote in the House, according to an analysis from The Texas Tribune. The proposed changes to the 33rd and 6th congressional districts reduce the influence Hispanic voters have over who their representatives will be in Congress.