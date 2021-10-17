Russian film crew bids farewell to ISS, returns to Earth after filming first movie in space

A Russian film crew bid farewell to the International Space Station crew before returning to Earth after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. The Russian crew is set to beat a Hollywood project that was announced last year by "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX. The crew travelled in a Soyuz MS-19 spaceship to film scenes for "The Challenge".