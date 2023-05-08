Russian film star Mashkov given notice of suspicion for supporting destruction of Ukraine

Vladimir Mashkov publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

The SBU said it had collected sufficient evidence to show that Mashkov had called for the destruction of Ukraine as an independent state.

The SBU said Mashkov had repeatedly given speeches at Kremlin mass events, including ones attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, publicly justifying Russian armed aggression.

He also has close ties with Russia's military and top Putin regime officials, the SBU said.

Furthermore, Mashkov used his Telegram channel with a total audience of over 200,000 subscribers to glorify the Russian invasion forces.

"In his numerous interviews and speeches on central Russian channels, he called for the 'accession' of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts to Russia,” the SBU message reads.

“Mashkov illegally travelled to the temporarily occupied Crimea and eastern Ukraine to participate in propaganda events in support of the aggressive war against our country."

The SBU said a notice of suspicion had been issued on Mashkov over the following charges:

encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 2 of Art. 110);

justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed Russian aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants (part 1 and part 3 of Art. 436-2);

violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine (part 1 and part 2 of Art. 332-1).

