Russian finance minister self-isolates as COVID-19 cases mount

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a meeting with members of the government in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is self-isolating, the head of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases in the country increased and a record daily death toll was recorded.

"We wish you to get well as soon as possible and get out the self-isolation regime," Valentina Matvienko told Siluanov who joined the budget hearings at the upper house of parliament via a video link.

Matvienko did not explicitly say that Siluanov was self-isolating due to COVID-19, days after President Vladimir Putin ended his two-week self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage had fallen ill with the novel coronavirus.

The finance ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Siluanov's health.

Russian authorities have repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated, saying it was the only way to stop the spread of the virus and promising not to impose lockdowns.

In the past 24 hours, at least 895 people died from COVID-19 in Russia, the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's inflation surge threatens to eclipse US and eurozone's

    Rishi Sunak may be forced to grapple with an even worse inflation surge than in the US and eurozone as he prepares to address the brewing cost of living crisis at the Tory conference tomorrow, one of the world’s most senior central bankers has said.

  • China's record military flybys test Biden on Taiwan

    The Chinese military has flown a record 145 fighter planes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during the past four days, escalating Beijing's campaign of intimidation toward the self-governing island.Why it matters: President Biden has emphasized the need to ensure his strategy of "vigorous competition" with China "does not veer into conflict." China's growing aggression toward Taiwan is drawing fresh fears of a catastrophic war and threatens to put that rhetoric to the ultimat

  • Ex-president Saakashvili jailed in Georgia

    Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili remains in jail after returning to the country ahead of municipal elections on Sunday despite having been sentenced in absentia to six years in prison for alleged abuse of office.Driving the news: The U.S. State Department Monday urged Georgian authorities to “ensure that Mr. Saakashvili is afforded fair treatment.” Georgian authorities, meanwhile, have been attempting to signal that international pressure will have no effect.Stay on top of the lates

  • Is Putin Afraid of Navalny? He Certainly Acts Like He Is

    Getty ImagesA revolutionary?It’s late March 2020. A young activist, Yegor Zhukov, faces Aleksei Navalny in the studio of the radio station Ekho Moskvy. He thanks Navalny for having inspired him to become an activist—just like he inspired so many others. But, today, Zhukov is in attack mode.It is no wonder, he says, that rallies often don’t achieve their goals when they aren’t part of a larger plan of action. Protesting for two hours and then going home won’t worry the authorities. What needs to

  • Melania wanted to send full-length mirrors to African children, book claims

    The White House counsel’s office determined the request to be ‘a liability’

  • Facebook deletes content banned in Russia, but could still face fine -report

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Facebook has complied with Russian demands to delete some content Moscow deems illegal, but it could still face a hefty fine as it was slow to do so, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing Russia's state communications regulator. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, threatened last week to fine Facebook up to 10% of its annual Russian turnover unless it took down content that Russia has banned. The move to comply could signal that Facebook is responding to Russian pressure.

  • Multiple civilians killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer service for Taliban leader's mother

    Multiple civilians killed in blast outside Kabul mosque hosting prayer service for Taliban leader's mother

  • Facebook stock tanks as troubles mount

    Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosFacebook's latest string of controversies is beginning to seriously weigh on its stock performance — a clear indication of the tech giant's vulnerability to long-term business headwinds, even if its ads business continues to grow for now. The big picture: In the past, investors have mostly shrugged at blows to Facebook's reputation, including Capitol Hill hearings and leaks, and instead have focused on ad and user growth as metrics for success.Ge

  • Rape claim sparks fury over China's work drinking

    As public scrutiny of corporate misbehaviour grows, can business drinking be dropped forever?

  • World’s most powerful passports: Japan and Singapore top travel ranking

    COVID-19-associated travel restrictions are new additions to the toolbox of travel containment instruments, said one expert.

  • Ukrainian president's party removes speaker in dispute over anti-oligarch bill

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party on Tuesday voted to remove the parliamentary speaker after a clash over legislation to tackle the influence of oligarchs. Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party voted to suspend speaker Dmytro Razumkov for two days in preparation for another vote on Thursday, when he is expected to be dismissed. Razumkov was a member of Zelenskiy's core election team when the president won a landslide victory in 2019.

  • Yosemite's old laundry facilities are being converted to shine light on Chinese labor

    In the spring of 1875, about 300 Chinese workers accomplished a monumental feat: They built a 23-mile road in Yosemite National Park in about four and a half

  • What does an estate executor do? Here’s a checklist of the most important financial duties

    This column addresses some other important financial issues. What is the role of the executor? When a loved one (the decedent) passes away, someone must take on the job of winding up the financial aspects of the estate.

  • Japan signals more active role on China's tough stand on Taiwan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive position on China's aggressive posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting it would consider options and prepare for "various scenarios", while reaffirming close U.S. ties. Taiwan and broader relations with China are likely to dominate security policies and foreign relations from the outset of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration. Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory to be taken by force if necessary.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Nickname from Secret Service Says A Lot About Her Time at the White House

    Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]

  • The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

    The prevailing mood among Washington insiders is to fight if China attempts to conquer Taiwan. That would be a mistake ‘There is no rational scenario in which the United States could end up in a better, more secure place after a war with China. ‘ Photograph: Taiwan Ministry Of National Defense/EPA Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the st

  • Stephanie Grisham called Lindsey Graham 'Senator Freeloader' and said he would show up at Mar-a-Lago to 'stuff his face with free food': book

    In her memoir, Grisham lumps in Graham with "hangers-on" who sought to be a part of Trump's orbit, calling him out for trying to score "freebies."

  • Don Jr. and Eric Trump's families cut other kids in line at the White House Easter Egg Roll, book says

    It was an "obnoxious and entitled display" that didn't surprise Melania Trump or any of her aides, Stephanie Grisham wrote in her forthcoming book.

  • Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

    "You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets

  • Trump wore Stephanie Grisham's makeup during a speech in Saudi Arabia because his body man forgot to bring the 'usual arsenal of products': book

    Grisham wrote it "thrilled" her that Trump was wearing her makeup "during one of his most important speeches up to that point in the administration."