Russian IT Firm Softline Seeks $1.9 Billion Valuation in IPO

Yuliya Fedorinova
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Softline Holding Ltd., an IT services and cybersecurity provider founded by Russian businessman Igor Borovikov, set a price range for its initial public offering in London and Moscow that values the company at as much as $1.93 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the top end of the $7.50 to $10.50 per share range proposed to investors, the company said in a statement on Monday. The bookbuilding process is expected to be completed around Oct. 26 with the final price announced the following day.

The company plans to raise about $400 million selling new shares and will use the proceeds for acquisitions and development, it said. Based on the price range, Softline expects a market capitalization of between $1.49 billion and $1.93 billion.

Russia remains one of the biggest markets for Softline, which Borovikov founded in 1993. The company has since set up headquarters to London, where it plans to have its primary listing. Markets outside of Russia accounted for 45% of revenue in 2020, the company said earlier in September.

Shareholders, including Borovikov’s SoftlineGroup Inc as well as Da Vinci Capital and Zubr Capital, are expected to sell additional general depository receipts or GDRs equal to as much as 15% of the total number of GDRs being sold in connection with the over-allotment option.

The GDRs trade on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities, with a secondary listing on Moscow Exchange.

Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and VTB Capital will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Alfa Capital Markets, Citigroup Inc., Gazprombank JSC and Sberbank CIB have been appointed as joint bookrunners.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Exchange Fund posts Q3 investment loss of $1.70 billion -HKMA

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong's Exchange Fund, which backs the local dollar, posted a third-quarter investment loss of HK$13.2 billion ($1.70 billion), its first after five consecutive quarters of gains, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. The Exchange Fund recorded investment income of HK$126.5 billion in January-September period this year. Among the investment income, the loss from Hong Kong equities was at HK$26.3 billion in the third quarter after three straight quarters of gains, and amounted to a HK$13.8 billion loss for the first nine months of 2021.

  • Gloomy U.K. Outlook Has Economists Clashing With Traders on BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirEconomists are growing increasingly pessimistic abo

  • Chinese and HK shares slide as China Q3 GDP misses estimates

    Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, clouding the global recovery outlook and weighing on regional stocks. Analysts said comments by Xi Jinping on Friday, calling on progress on a long-awaited property tax, also hurt sentiment, already weighed down by rising oil prices. Oil prices extended a recent rally amid a global energy shortage to hit multi-year peaks, with U.S. crude touching a seven-year high and Brent a three-year peak.

  • Before debt woes, China Evergrande's ambitious car making goals stunned industry

    At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the booth for China Evergrande Group's new energy vehicle (NEV) unit was hard to miss. One of the largest exhibitions at the event, in a prime spot opposite BMW, the property developer-backed unit showed off nine concept vehicle models under its brand "Hengchi", which translates to "eternally speeding." "There has never been a car company that has been able to deliver such a diversified product line in such a short amount of time," Daniel Kirchert, who joined Evergrande NEV days before the auto show as vice president, told industry executives and reporters in a speech at the event.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

    Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For the first time in over 10 months, the stock market is showing signs of fatigue. It's a drop in the bucket compared to the index's gains since the March 2020 bear-market bottom, but it's a potentially stern reminder that a stock market crash or double-digit correction could be around the corner. According to data from market analytics company Yardeni Research, there have been only three instances since the beginning of 1995 where margin debt jumped 60% or more in a single year.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin is demanding Biden's child tax credit come with a work requirement and income cap around $60,000, report says

    The child tax credit is just one of the policies facing cuts in the social spending bill because of demands from Manchin.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • Ethereum Is One to Watch Amid Speculation for Next Crypto ETF

    Cryptocurrency market leaders are convinced that it is only a matter of time before an Ethereum ETF emerges.