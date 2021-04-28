Russian FM: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media during his and Serbia's Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 16, 2021. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 U.S. diplomats to leave Russia in a retaliatory response to the U.S. sanctions. Lavrov also said Moscow will add eight U.S. officials to its sanctions list and move to restrict and stop the activities of U.S. nongovernmental organizations from interfering in Russia's politics. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat said Wednesday that relations with the United States are now even worse than during the Cold War times because of a lack of mutual respect.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow stands ready to normalize ties with Washington, but warned that the U.S. should stop posturing like a “sovereign” rallying its allies against Russia and China.

He warned that if the U.S. shuns a mutually respectful dialogue on the basis of a balance of interests, “we would live in conditions of a ‘Cold War’ or worse."

“During the Cold War, the tensions were flying high and risky crisis situations often emerged, but there was also a mutual respect,” Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian state television. “It seems to me there is a deficit of it now.”

Earlier this month, the Biden administration slapped Russia with sanctions for interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and for involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies — activities Moscow has denied.

The U.S. ordered 10 Russian diplomats expelled, targeted dozens of companies and people and imposed new curbs on Russia’s ability to borrow money. Russia quickly retaliated by ordering 10 U.S. diplomats to leave, blacklisting eight current and former U.S. officials and tightening requirements for the U.S. Embassy operations.

While ordering the sanctions, Biden also called for de-escalating tensions and held the door open for cooperation with Russia in certain areas.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov noted that Moscow has had a “positive” attitude to U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposal to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but added that Russia still needs to analyze all aspects of the initiative.

Lavrov said he would attend a meeting of top diplomats of the Arctic nations in Iceland set for next month and would be ready to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken if he also joins the meeting.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg

    Russian authorities rapidly painted over a large mural of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday after it appeared overnight on a building in central St Petersburg. The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist", making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time". Police arrived at the scene at 9am local time and workers arrived to start painting over it with yellow paint within around 90 minutes.

  • Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva on 2022 Winter Olympics: “This is all that’s left”

    Now 24, the Russian "Empress" returned to worlds six years after winning to claim the silver medal, followed by a World Team Trophy victory.

  • New video shows moments before Andrew Brown Jr. killed

    The new footage shows a team of deputies riding a sheriff's department truck on its way to arrest Brown on drug charges.

  • Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed China's prime minister Wednesday for broader discussions on human rights issues, telling him that the relationship between their countries “means that we can address difficult issues and put everything on the table.” The comments came after Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang led broad-ranging governmental consultations on issues like the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, economic cooperation and other topics. According to remarks released by her office, Merkel brought up Germany's criticism of China's human rights record, saying in her address to the group, “There are differences of opinion here, especially when we think of the situation in Hong Kong, for example.”

  • Brazil regulator rejects Sputnik vaccine; Russia cries foul

    Brazil's health regulator cited safety concerns while rejecting several states' requests to import almost 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, prompting criticism from the Russian government. The five-person board of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency unanimously decided late Monday that consistent and trustworthy data required was lacking for approval of the requests from 10 states, according to a statement. The agency, known as Anvisa, said there were faults in all clinical studies of the vaccine’s development, as well as absent or insufficient data.

  • Man charged after allegedly threatening to kill Black woman

    James Rhodes is accused of threatening to kill a woman after she drove past him while delivering food at his apartment complex.

  • Mexico agrees domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    Mexico will produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 domestically, its foreign minister said on a visit to Moscow, in a TV interview shared on Wednesday on the official Sputnik V Twitter feed run by the fund marketing the vaccine. Mexico's top diplomat travelled to Moscow on Sunday amid talks to hammer out plans for Mexico to bottle Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine domestically after delays in shipments.

  • Australia's $580 mln military upgrades eye Asia

    Australia plans to spend U.S.$580 million to upgrade four northern military bases and expand war games with the United States...... and it comes amid the country's increasingly bitter relationship with China.Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement on Wednesday.He says Australia must expand its military assets in the Northern Territory to be able to respond to unspecified tensions in the Asia-Pacific."Our objective here in this part of the world is a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our objective here is to ensure a peaceful region but one that, at the same time, Australia is in a position to always protect its interests, always advance our national interests, always support a global world order that favours freedom and that is something that we share very deeply with our American friends and allies."The military upgrades will begin this year and will be completed by 2026.They're part of an Australia defense plan that will see Canberra spend $270 billion in the next decade to improve Canberra's long-range strike capabilities.Morrison said last year the funding was needed as the Asia-Pacific region was experiencing the greatest level of economic and strategic uncertainty since World War II.

  • What Biden's Recognition of Armenian Genocide Means to Armenian-Americans

    Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (C front) is seen during a flower laying ceremony on April 24, 2021 at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Tsitsernakaberd Hill on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which commemorates the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire. Armenian-Americans have welcomed President Joe Biden’s historic declaration that the killing and deportation of up to 1.5 million Armenians during World War I constituted genocide as a long overdue yet positive step in reckoning with history. “We affirm the history,” Biden said on April 24.

  • A 16-Year-Old Gasoline-Ethanol Feud Gets Supreme Court Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A long-running clash between gasoline and ethanol producers will be before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, in a case that could cost small oil refineries hundreds of millions of dollars.At issue is the ability of refineries to win exemptions from 16-year-old U.S. government mandates that they mix renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel.Under former President Donald Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency let dozens of small refineries off the hook. Though the Biden administration is set to change course, a high court ruling limiting refinery waivers would remove its discretion.Such a ruling could reverberate for years, ruling out expansive relief for refiners and potentially encouraging investment in the equipment needed to push more renewable fuels into the market.“We don’t think the Biden administration intends to give out the small refiner exemptions like the Trump administration,” said Height Capital Markets analyst Benjamin Salisbury. “But it would limit their ability to change their mind.”Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, refiners must either purchase and blend biofuels themselves or buy tradeable credits that track consumption of corn-based ethanol, soy-based biodiesel and other plant-based alternatives. Congress created an out for small refineries that face an “economic hardship” in complying, by empowering the EPA to waive those facilities from meeting the annual quotas.Refineries that win exemptions can save tens to hundreds of millions dollars annually that they would otherwise spend buying biofuel compliance credits known as renewable identification numbers, or RINs.Although the EPA initially handed out exemptions automatically, they were eventually curtailed, with fewer than two dozen refineries receiving the waivers annually during former President Barack Obama’s final years in office. Under Trump, the exemptions soared to as many as 35 refineries with waivers in 2017.Biofuel advocates challenged the surge in federal court, arguing the waivers should be reserved only for refineries that have continuously secured extensions of their initial exemptions. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in January 2020, finding the EPA had wrongly exempted refineries owned by HollyFrontier Corp. and CVR Energy Inc.’s Wynnewood Refining Co.The Supreme Court is now reviewing the 10th Circuit’s ruling that refineries should only be eligible if they initially received waivers and had them continually extended -- an approach under which only a few nationwide would qualify.A ruling upholding the 10th Circuit would bind the EPA’s power to grant exemptions, with implications for major biofuel producers and refiners, including Renewable Energy Group Inc., Green Plains Inc., Poet LLC and Valero Energy Corp.President Joe Biden criticized the Trump waivers on the campaign trail, and his administration argued in a brief filed with the Supreme Court that exemptions should be a temporary “bridge to compliance,” not a permanent safety valve.The impact of the court’s decision may be initially limited, because the Biden administration is expected to issue refinery waivers sparingly despite the high court’s findings. But it could matter if a new president is elected in 2024.“It will be very important if the small refiners think sometime in the future they’ll have a more friendly administration,” said James Coleman, an energy law professor at Southern Methodist University. “If the Supreme Court agrees with the 10th Circuit here, then that discretion is gone.”Ethanol and biodiesel makers argue the exemptions have undercut demand, running counter to Congress’ goal of bolstering renewable fuel production. Curtailing waivers could encourage more investments in distributing and blending plant-based fuels, they say.HollyFrontier and Wynnewood argue the 10th Circuit wrongly adopted a strained reading of federal law that could prompt the closing of some small refineries.“Congress intended small refinery exemptions to act as a critical safety valve to protect vital refining assets while meeting the obligations of the RFS,” HollyFrontier said in an emailed statement.Already, the prospect of fewer exemptions has driven up the cost of the RIN credits. RINs tracking ethanol blending have soared 823% since the 10th Circuit ruling, up from just 15.5 cents apiece on Jan. 24, 2020 to $1.43 on Monday. In the same time, RINs tracking biodiesel blending climbed from 41 cents to $1.51 each, a 268% increase.The case will likely turn on how the justices interpret just a few words in the Renewable Fuel Standard law -- specifically its provision allowing a small refinery to petition the EPA “at any time” for an “extension” of its initial, automatic exemption. Biofuel producers argue Congress intended waivers to be temporary and that the law’s use of the word “extension” inherently means refineries can only qualify if they have an existing exemption to prolong. But refiners counter Congress included the “at any time” phrase because it wanted waivers to be available when necessary.For now, legal uncertainty is casting a cloud over federal biofuel policy decisions. The EPA hasn’t decided on 46 petitions for waivers from 2019 and 2020 quotas, nor has it set blending targets for 2021.The case is HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, 20-472.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish President Erdoğan: U.S. Armenian genocide designation "the wrong step"

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the Biden administration Monday for designating the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in 1915 as an act of genocide, telling the U.S. to "look in the mirror," Reuters reports.Why it matters: Erdoğan has previously warned a genocide declaration would harm U.S.-Turkey relations. On Monday, he threatened to retaliate by recognizing the U.S.'s long history of violence against Native Americans as genocide.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The mass killing occurred when the Ottoman Empire attempted to transport Armenians from eastern Anatolia to the Syrian desert during World War I. Armenians estimate that up to 1.5 million died. Turkey has recognized atrocities that occurred during this time, but denies it was an act genocide and says the death toll is exaggerated.Previous administrations, including the Trump administration, typically steered clear of the genocide designation to avoid straining relations with Turkey, which is a NATO member and has been seen as crucial to containing Russia and managing issues in the Middle East.What he's saying: "The U.S. President has made baseless, unjust and untrue remarks about the sad events that took place in our geography over a century ago," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting, per Reuters. Turkey is attempting to establish "good neighborly" ties with Armenia, Erdoğan said, adding that President Biden should "turn back from this wrong step as soon as possible." He repeated a call for Turkish and Armenian historians to jointly review the events.The Turkish president also said the U.S. needs to "look at yourselves" when considering genocide. "The Native Americans, I don't even need to mention them, what happened is clear," he said. "While all these truths are out there, you cannot pin the genocide accusation on the Turkish people."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia holds naval drills as U.S. vessel moves to Black Sea

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Black Sea fleet launched naval combat exercises on Tuesday as a U.S. coastguard vessel headed to the region at a time of heightened tension between Russia and the West. Moscow alarmed Kyiv and Western capitals in recent weeks by building up forces along the border with Ukraine, though last week it ordered a withdrawal of some troops. Russia's Black Sea fleet said on Tuesday its Moskva cruiser would hold live-fire drills with other ships and military helicopters, Interfax news agency reported.

  • Foreign aid trickles in as India's infections reach catastrophic levels

    The first emergency medical supplies trickled into Covid-stricken India on Tuesday as part of a global campaign to staunch a catastrophic wave of infections, with the United States also pledging to export millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation warned that people were rushing unnecessarily to hospital, exacerbating the crisis, which has been caused by mass gatherings, more contagious variants and low vaccination rates,. India's infection and death rates are growing exponentially, overwhelming hospitals, in stark contrast to some wealthier Western nations that are starting to ease restrictions. India recording over 350,000 new infections on Tuesday, with the official figure likely an undercount. Crates of ventilators and oxygen concentrators from Britain were unloaded at a Delhi airport early Tuesday, the first emergency medical supplies to arrive in the country. (See image below) Hospitals across the country have been suffering from severe shortages of oxygen and many have turned away patients.

  • Just making the playoffs isn’t enough for the Hurricanes. Their sights are higher

    The Hurricanes have qualified for the NHL playoffs for the third straight season, a first since moving to North Carolina. Now, the mission must continue past Round 1.

  • Saudis in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Global Energy Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1% stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” as he forecast an economic rebound after the coronavirus pandemic.The kingdom is looking at the potential sale -- which could be worth about $19 billion, based on the company’s market value -- as a way to lock in customer demand for the country’s crude, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in a rare interview on a Saudi television channel late Tuesday. While providing few details on which company is involved in the talks, he said the sale could take place in the next two years.“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalizing, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1% acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, said. “I cannot mention the name but it’s a huge company. This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides.”China is the largest buyer of Saudi Arabian oil. Almost 30% of the kingdom’s crude exports went to the Asian country last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Japan, South Korea and India were the next biggest importers.As well as China, Aramco is keen to make further inroads into India, the fastest growing market for oil consumption before the pandemic hit. But the company faces strong competition from other suppliers and Indian refiners are among the most price-sensitive in the world.The crown prince is increasingly leaning on Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, to help finance his plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy -- an initiative dubbed Vision 2030. That effort has faced hurdles in recent years, with investors spooked by the kingdom’s domestic political crackdown and the killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and then with the Covid-19 pandemic last year.Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering -- in which it sold about 2% of its stock on the Riyadh bourse -- raised almost $30 billion. The money was transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and was meant to support investments to shift the biggest Arab economy away from a reliance on oil sales. Since then, Aramco has also taken on debt and started selling off some non-core assets to maintain a $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the state.Although the Aramco IPO was the biggest share sale in history the majority of the cash was raised from local investors and rich Saudi families. Most foreign investors balked at the valuation and stayed away. The sale only earned a fraction of the $100 billion originally envisaged.Prince Mohammed said the company may sell more shares on the Saudi stock exchange, without giving a timeframe.Boost ProductionThe kingdom is increasingly looking ways to get money from Aramco’s assets. The company announced this month that a U.S.-led consortium will invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Is also considering a deal for gas pipelines, Bloomberg reported this week.Aramco has separately started a strategic review of its upstream oil and gas assets that could see the firm opening them up to foreign investors.Saudi Arabia will likely need to increase crude production further to make up for demand that’s expected to keep rising over the next two decades, according to the crown prince. While consumers such as those in China and India use more, output from producers like the U.S. and Russia is set to drop over the next 10-20 years, leaving a supply gap for Saudi Arabia to fill, Prince Mohammed said.Even if more pessimistic forecasts predicting that demand will start falling by around 2030 come true, supply will drop even more rapidly, giving Saudi Arabia the opportunity to sell more crude, he said. Prince Mohammed didn’t say by how much the country planned to raise output.The government said last year it had instructed Aramco to increase its maximum production capacity to 13 million barrels a day, up from 12 million barrels currently. That plan is “progressing very well,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Naser said in March, without giving further details on timing. Saudi Arabia regularly pumps about 10 million barrels a day and has slowed production this year amid cuts by the OPEC+ group.Last year, the kingdom’s economy shrunk the most in more than three decades, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund. But the outlook has since improved. The budget shortfall is projected to be 4% of gross domestic product in 2021, narrower than last year’s 12% gap.Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed said the nation’s jobless rate will fall as the economy goes through a “V-shaped” recovery.“Unemployment will fall to less than 11% this year, then it will reach around 10%, then 7% in 2030,” he said in the interview on the Rotana Khalejia television station.Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 12.6% at the end of last year, after peaking at 14.9% in September.Prince Mohammed also touched on the delicate ties with the U.S., where President Joe Biden’s administration has said it wants to re-calibrate a relationship that was a centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s Middle East strategy.‘Neighboring Country’“There will never be 100% agreement between two countries,” Prince Mohammed said. “Between different White House administrations, the margin of differences could increase or decrease but we agree with the Biden administration” about 90% of the time, he added.Asked about the kingdom’s regional rival, Iran, the crown prince softened his tone from previous statements, saying that Saudi Arabia was working to solve its differences with the Islamic Republic.“In the end, Iran is a neighboring country,” he said, adding that the kingdom wanted Iran to prosper but took issue with its nuclear program and support for regional militias.“We’re working today with our partners in the region to find solutions to these issues and we hope to overcome them and have a good and positive relationship with them,” he said.In the 90-minute interview, Prince Mohammed also said:Some of the government’s shares in Aramco could be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIFThe PIF will not transfer any of its income to the treasury until 2030The decision to raise the value-added tax to 15% last year “will be temporary from one to five years maximum, with VAT target at 5% to 10%”The kingdom has no plans to introduce an income tax(Updates with details on Aramco oil production increase in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil rejects Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine, citing safety concerns

    Brazilian health regulators said this week they will not recommend importing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, citing unknowns and safety concerns about the shot's development and manufacturing.The big picture: Brazil has seen a recent surge in COVID-related cases and deaths, driven by relaxed mitigation measures and a more contagious local variant that has overwhelmed the country's health system. To date, roughly 6% of Brazil's population has been inoculated against the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe rejection also sets back Russia’s effort to build diplomatic relations backed by adoption of its vaccine.The state of play: The Brazilian health authority, Anvisa, cited problems with the clinical studies and insufficient data as its reasons for rejecting the vaccine. All five of Anvisa's directors voted against importing the Russian shot.Context: Sputnik V demonstrated 91.6% efficacy against COVID-19, according to a peer-reviewed analysis of a large clinical trial published in the medical journal The Lancet in February. Sputnik V is under review by the European Union, and approved in 61 countries, per Bloomberg. What they're saying: Anvisa said it found “worrying pieces of information” about the vaccine's manufacturing process. “The cells where adenoviruses are produced for the development of the vaccine allow their replication,” the regulatory agency added, saying that could lead to new infections, or even deaths.The other side: Sputnik's developers said in a statement that they addressed all the technical issues at a meeting with Anvisa “to demonstrate that these allegations have no scientific grounds and cannot be treated seriously in the scientific community and among international regulators.”“We need additional information on what this lack (of data) means, because there’s already more than enough data. If some data is lacking, it will be provided,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.A tweet from the official Sputnik Twitter account said Brazil's decision “was of a political nature” and had “nothing to do with access to information or science,” alleging the U.S. had convinced Brazil to deny approval.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Puma sees sales hit from China backlash and freight delays

    German sportswear company Puma expects a consumer backlash against Western brands in China and congestion at ports to hit its sales though it gave an upbeat outlook for 2021 following a strong first quarter. Brands including Puma and rivals Nike and Adidas faced online attacks in China last month over statements about their sourcing of cotton from Xinjiang after reports of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims. Before the backlash, Puma's sales in greater China had been growing strongly, rising 40% in the first quarter.

  • Pfizer CEO says a pill you can take at home to treat COVID could be ready by end of 2021

    CEO Albert Bourla said the pill would be taken during the early stages of COVID and could save people trips to the hospital.

  • The Housing Market Looks Like a Bubble. It’s Time for the Fed to Worry.

    When the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, it ought to consider whether its policies aimed to bolster housing may be having negative side effects. With the market for new and existing homes red hot, the rationale for subsidizing the mortgage market has largely passed. Indeed, the Fed’s policies may be hurting home affordability as much as they’re helping.

  • Scientists, doctors slam Hungarian government criticism of western vaccines

    Hungarian scientists and doctors have warned against relying on numbers released by the government that suggested Russian and Chinese COVID-19 shots were more effective than Western ones, the latest twist in the country's unorthodox vaccine rollout. Hungary is the only European Union country to authorise and deploy Russian and Chinese jabs before they have been approved by the EU drugs regulator, while Prime Minister Viktor Orban has cultivated strong ties with both Russia and China. The government on Sunday said more than 5.5 times as many people fell ill with COVID-19 after receiving two Pfizer shots than recipients of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine.