Russian forces attack UN mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during promised "ceasefire"
Russian forces attacked a UN mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday, 7 January, despite the "Christmas ceasefire" declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national newscast
Quote from Starukh: "The aggressor country, which promised to refrain from shooting, has attacked a UN humanitarian mission, which brought humanitarian aid to the city of Orikhiv."
Previously: On the evening of Saturday, 7 January, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a ceasefire during Christmas.
