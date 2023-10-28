Russian forces attempt to regain positions on 2 fronts – General Staff report

Russian forces made attempts to regain the positions they had previously lost on the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia fronts, with a total of 48 clashes taking place between Russian and Ukrainian forces over the course of Saturday, 28 October

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 October

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 48 times. Russian forces carried out 5 missile strikes and 18 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 20 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Russia also deployed four Iskander-K surface-to-surface missiles to carry out a missile strike on Ukraine. Ukraine’s air defence downed three of the Russian missiles.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on these fronts, but units of Belarusian armed forces continue to carry out military operations in areas near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations, shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Around 10 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Senkivka (Chernihiv Oblast), Zarutske and Turia (Sumy Oblast) and Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces are conducting unsuccessful offensive operations near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian assaults. Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 settlements, including Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Synkivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front, though more than 10 civilian settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces attempted to regain positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults. Around 20 civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian occupation forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Opytne (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling over 10 Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Novobakhmutivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka and Sieverne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda, came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Staromaiorske and to the south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front. Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces also attempted to regain lost positions near Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on the Zaporizhzhia front, but were unsuccessful. Around 30 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast) on the Kherson front. The city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out five airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery also struck a cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment and a Russian artillery system.

Support UP or become our patron!