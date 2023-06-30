Russian forces begin to flee Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukrainian Defence Intelligence

The Russian invaders have begun to gradually leave the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and some ZNPP employees have also been instructed to leave the plant by 5 July, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reports.

Source: DIU on Telegram

Quote: "The latest data indicates that the occupying forces are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Three employees of Rosatom [a Russian state corporation specialising in nuclear energy], who led the Russians' actions, were among the first to leave the facility.

Ukrainian employees who have signed a contract with Rosatom have also been advised to evacuate. Under the instructions received, they should leave by 5 July."

Details: The Russians advise leaving for temporarily occupied Crimea.

Intelligence reports that the head of the legal department, Mantsurova, chief inspector Shtatsky and deputy head of the station for support, Gubarev, have already left for the peninsula.

The DIU also emphasises that the number of military patrols at the ZNPP and in the satellite city of Enerhodar is gradually decreasing.

Meanwhile, intelligence reports that the Russian occupiers have instructed the personnel who remain at the station to "blame Ukraine in the event of any emergency".

