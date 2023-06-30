Russian forces begin to flee Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukrainian Defence Intelligence
The Russian invaders have begun to gradually leave the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and some ZNPP employees have also been instructed to leave the plant by 5 July, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reports.
Source: DIU on Telegram
Quote: "The latest data indicates that the occupying forces are gradually leaving the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Three employees of Rosatom [a Russian state corporation specialising in nuclear energy], who led the Russians' actions, were among the first to leave the facility.
Ukrainian employees who have signed a contract with Rosatom have also been advised to evacuate. Under the instructions received, they should leave by 5 July."
Details: The Russians advise leaving for temporarily occupied Crimea.
Intelligence reports that the head of the legal department, Mantsurova, chief inspector Shtatsky and deputy head of the station for support, Gubarev, have already left for the peninsula.
The DIU also emphasises that the number of military patrols at the ZNPP and in the satellite city of Enerhodar is gradually decreasing.
Meanwhile, intelligence reports that the Russian occupiers have instructed the personnel who remain at the station to "blame Ukraine in the event of any emergency".
Background:
On 20 June, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, said that the threat of an explosion at the (ZNPP) was real since the occupiers had additionally mined the cooling unit.
On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the ZNPP, which could lead to a radiation leak.
Later, Budanov said he was convinced that the Russians’ plan to blow up the (ZNPP) had been fully prepared and approved, and the threat had never been as great as it is now.
On 25 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians have prepared and approved the scenario of a terrorist attack on the (ZNPP), and the world’s attention is insufficient.
The United States said that it does not currently consider the threat of Russian occupiers blowing up the ZNPP "imminent", despite Ukraine's recent reports that Russia is preparing a terrorist attack.
However, the Ukrainian authorities have nevertheless decided to conduct large-scale special civil defence training in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in case of a possible accident at the ZNPP.
