Russian forces breakthrough fails, occupiers forced to flee on the Bakhmut front General Staff

OLENA ROSHCHINA – THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST, 18:56

The 169th day of the full-scale invasion was marked by unsuccessful attempts by the Russian military to break through Ukrainian defences on the Bakhmut front, to conduct assaults on the Avdiivka front in the Donetsk region and on Pavlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Thursday, 11 August

Details: The situation did not change significantly on the Volyn, Polissia, and Sivershchyna fronts.

In the Sumy Region, Russian forces fired on civilian and military infrastructure in the vicinities of Vorozhba, Mezenivka, Pavlivka and Bilopillia, and in Chernihiv Oblast - near the village of Lohy. The occupiers pay considerable attention to aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russian army opened fire from tanks, tube and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Ridne, Prudianka, Slatyne, Nove, Ruska Lozova, Petrivka, Ukrainka, Peremoha, Baranivka, Chepil, Odnorobivka, Pechenihy and Slobozhanske.

They also delivered airstrikes near Rtyshchivka and Staryi Saltiv.

On the Sloviansk front, the attack was recorded near Karnaukhivka, Mazanivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, Nova Dmytrivka, Hrushuvakha and Nortsivka. An airstrike occurred near Zalyman.

On the Donetsk front, the Russian occupying forces are trying to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops and occupy the advantageous lines for further resumption of the offensive in the area of the cities of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut.

Russian troops attack the units of the Defence Forces along the front line in order to constrain the actions and prevent the transfer of Ukrainian units to other fronts.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked the districts of Pryshyb, Siversk, Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

The occupiers failed to improve the tactical position near Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka. The Russian forces are pushed back.

Story continues

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian invaders fired on the territory in the areas of settlements of Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Bilohorivka, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Kodema and Kurdiumivka using tanks, tube and rocket artillery.

Russian soldiers used aviation to land strikes near Vyimka, Spirne, Bakhmut, Soledar and Zaitseve.

The Russian occupying forces tried to break through the defence of the Ukrainian troops and advance in the areas of Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Zaitseve, Vershyna and Dacha with assault actions. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted casualties on the occupiers and forced them to flee.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian forces artillery shelled the areas of settlements of Marinka, Netailove, Avdiivka, Opytne and Krasnohorivka.

The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near Avdiivka and Marinka.

The Russian forces tried to conduct assaults in the areas of Marinka and Pisky, but were unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts, shelling was recorded near Novomykhailivka, Tokmachka, Shevchenko, Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipilske, Velyki Novosilky, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Orikhove, Vremivka, Burlatske, Olhivske and Kushuhum.

Russian combat aviation operated near Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shcherbaky and Poltavka.

The occupiers suffered losses and retreated during an attempted assault in the area of Pavlivka.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, the Russian forces are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advancement of units of the Defence Forces deep into the temporarily occupied territory.

Tanks and artillery of various calibres attacked the areas of Mykolaiv, Prybuzke, Lymany, Halytsynove, Zoria, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenkove, Novomykolaivka, Kyselivka, Liubomyrivka, Poliana, Andriivka, Zelenyi Hai, Bereznehuvate, Lepetykha, Ivanivka, Kniazivka, Tverdomedove, Osokorivka and Nikopol.

The Russian forces launched airstrikes near Andriivka, Novohryhorivka, Lozove and Bila Krynytsia.

The UAVs are actively running aerial reconnaissance.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the Russian forces naval group continues to support the actions of the ground troops and to perform the task of blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. It also keeps damaging the military facilities and infrastructure elements in the depths of the territory of Ukraine.

There are two combat-ready warships carrying the Calibre sea-based cruise missiles.

Quote: "The enemy personnel are demoralised. Due to the large sanitary and irreversible losses, forced mobilisation measures continue in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!