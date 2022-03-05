Russian forces closing in on another nuclear facility

·1 min read


Russia's military on Friday once again advanced toward a nuclear plant in Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that Russian troops were inching closer to Ukraine's nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, according to Fox News.

The report comes just one day after Russian forces attacked Ukraine's largest nuclear facility, the news outlet noted.

Thomas-Greenfield during the Friday emergency session warned that the nuclear power station in Yuzhnoukrainsk was in "imminent danger."

"Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine's second-largest nuclear facility," she reportedly said. "So this imminent danger continues."

Earlier in the session, Thomas-Greenfield signaled that Russia's focus on nuclear plants could pose a problem for Ukraine.

"Nuclear facilities cannot become part of this conflict," Thomas-Greenfield said, Fox News reported. "Reliable electricity is vital for the nuclear facility, as are back-up diesel generators and fuel. Safe transit corridors must be maintained. Russia must halt any further use of force that might put at further risk all 15 operable reactors across Ukraine - or interfere with Ukraine's ability to maintain the safety and security of its 37 nuclear facilities and their surrounding populations."

Russia previously seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, forcing staffers there to work at gunpoint. Fighting also occurred near Ukraine's decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant earlier in the week.

Thomas-Greenfield condemned the earlier attacks on nuclear facilities as "reckless and dangerous."

"Russia's attack last night put Europe's largest nuclear power at grave risk. It was incredibly reckless and dangerous. And it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine and Europe," she said at the time.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot to suspend international flights

    Russia's flagship airline, Aeroflot, said Saturday that it will halt all international flights except to Belarus beginning Tuesday, AP reports.Driving the news: The move comes after the country’s aviation agency recommended that Russian airlines with foreign-leased planes suspend passenger and cargo flights abroad.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The agency's recommendation doesn’t apply to Russian airlines that use Russian planes or foreign planes that

  • John Bolton: Putin was 'waiting' for possible US withdrawal from NATO

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin was "waiting" for a possible United States withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), claiming former President Trump would have likely made such a move had he been reelected.Bolton, during a Washington Post Live event, was asked about his memoir, in which he claimed that Trump wanted to leave the military alliance in...

  • Russia says Ukraine thwarting progress by seeking to involve NATO

    "Constant angry statements from Mr Zelenskiy do not increase optimism," Lavrov told reporters on Saturday. In particular, he mentioned Zelenskiy's strong criticism of the Western military alliance on Friday for refusing to intervene in the conflict by preventing Russian missiles and warplanes using Ukrainian airspace. "My question is: If he is so upset that NATO has not intervened on his behalf as he hoped, then he expects to resolve the conflict by involving NATO in all this, and not through talks?" Lavrov said.

  • Russia demands protections against sanctions if Iran nuclear deal restored

    Russian officials said they want a written guarantee that sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine will not impact the country's trade with Iran if the nuclear deal is restored, the Wall Street Journal reports. Driving the news: The U.S. and Iran are close to reaching a deal to bring back the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, which would lift "most international sanctions on Iran in exchange for tight but temporary restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programs."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • Lower Bucks Hospital donates supplies to Ukraine, announces drop-off area to accept more items

    Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol Township will send life-saving medical equipment, bedding, flashlights, baby bottles, first-aid kits, non-perishable foods and additional safety items, official said Friday.

  • Andy Serkis, as Gollum, Stands with Ukraine on Colbert: Watch

    The actor shuffled through several Lord of the Rings characters during his Late Show interview. Andy Serkis, as Gollum, Stands with Ukraine on Colbert: Watch Carys Anderson

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Ukraine Update: Putin Issues Fresh Warning to Kyiv on Statehood

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin repeated his warnings to Ukraine as leaders there urge a NATO no-fly zone over the country and further weapons to be sent to help it repel the Russian invasion.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’

  • 2 Hot Real Estate Stocks That Are on Track for Major Growth

    With the market teetering toward correction territory, it may not seem like an ideal time to buy, but market dips are actually a great time to swoop up hot stocks at discounted prices. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) -- a special type of dividend stock that invests in real estate and real estate securities -- are down notably year-to-date, even though the real estate market remains strong. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) and Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) are two perfect examples of REITs with deflated share prices, despite both companies being on track for major growth.

  • A judge fled the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now he waits to be reunited with his family

    Ahmad Naeem Wakili talks to his wife every night on the phone. He's in Tucson; she's in Istanbul. All he wants is to see her and his daughter again.

  • NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine

    NATO is refusing to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The 30-nation military organization believes that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear power Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed for the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country, most recently after a fire overnight at one of Ukraine’s nuclear plants.

  • UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Russia's attack on nuclear power plant

    "We call on all countries to support efforts to ensure nuclear safety." ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

  • 14 kids taken to the hospital by ambulance after vehicle crashes into preschool in Shasta County

    Fourteen kids were taken to the hospital by an ambulance after a car crashed into Great Adventure Christian Preschool in Anderson, the Anderson Police Department told our affiliate in Chico. A few more kids went to the hospital with their parents. Police said two kids were pinned under the vehicle when they arrived. Mercy Medical Center said it had nine kids transferred to its hospital. They are all in stable condition. The hospital says three other kids were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff. The kids are in stable condition. No one has died and the severity of the injuries are unknown at this time.

  • 19 children sent to hospital after SUV crashes into California day care, authorities say

    Police say at least 19 children and one employee were sent to the hospital with injuries after a vehicle crashed into a day care center in California.

  • Personal trainer dies from caffeine overdose after accidentally drinking the equivalent of 200 cups of coffee, reports say

    Tom Mansfield, father-of-two from Colwyn Bay, Wales, got his "maths wrong" when measuring caffeine powder, a coroner said.

  • 19 kids taken to hospitals after SUV drives into California preschool

    Nineteen children were taken to hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a California preschool Thursday, police said.

  • Starlink 'will not' block Russian news sources: Musk

    SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Saturday the company's Starlink satellite broadband service will not block Russian media outlets "unless at gunpoint."

  • Rekha Basu: Does Donald Trump's base accept Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine?

    Register columnist: It's alarming and astounding that these attitudes and rhetoric are on the rise after so many years of anti-communist fervor.

  • Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Liddy Belle

    The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a dog who needs some extra care and love. Liddy Belle is a senior pup who requires medication for hip and elbow pain and a family who she can call her own.

  • Exclusive-Americans broadly support Ukraine no-fly zone, Russia oil ban -poll

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A broad bipartisan majority of Americans think the United States should stop buying Russian oil and gas and work with NATO to set up "no-fly zones" to protect Ukraine from Russian air strikes, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Friday. The poll, conducted Thursday and Friday, suggests that U.S. outrage is growing over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which in recent days has increasingly involved Russian bombing of urban areas. That puts pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to take more aggressive actions against Moscow, although he has dismissed the notion of no-fly zones because of the risk of open conflict between NATO and Russian forces.