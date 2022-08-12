Russian forces complain of low-quality equipment in new video

Fighters from the Russian Luhansk puppet authority say that even their uniforms are of poor quality

Fighters from the Russian Luhansk puppet authority say that even their uniforms are of poor quality, and often ill-fitting – while other equipment they’ve been issued with is so old and worn out that it crumbles in their hands.

“They gave out duffel bags with holes in the bottom,” complains one fighter.

“It comes apart right in your hands.”

The situation with shoes is even worse, the fighter says, with boots being issued in different sizes in a single pair, and soles held together by a nail.

“This is how fighters from the fake “LPR” are equipped, whom the Russian army considers “can-non fodder”, throwing them to the hottest sectors of the front,” Herashchenko commented.

