Russian forces concentrated in Ukraine, not ready for land battle in Europe – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) notes that Russia does not have the capacity to conduct strategic offensive operations against other countries on land, as all its ground forces are on the territory of Ukraine and are fighting against it.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the DIU, in a new episode of the (Un)Safe Country podcast by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Skibitskyi considers a possible development that could lead to Europe's entry into the war, at least for countries that feel a direct threat to their own territories, such as Finland, the Baltic states or Poland, as unlikely.

Quote: "While we are containing the aggression of the Russian Federation, Russia does not have such opportunities (to open a second front – ed.). They have no strategic reserves. You see, they have redeployed air defence units from the Far East, from the north and from the northern regions in order to strengthen their air defence in Crimea and to strengthen their positions along the border with our country. This is the first point.

Second, they had already gone to Finland in 1939. But now Finland is a powerful player because it is a member of NATO. Therefore, our forecast and our assessment are very straightforward. Today, the Russian Federation does not have the capacity to conduct strategic land offensive operations against other countries. Because the entire resource of the ground forces is currently focused and located on our territory.

As for the possibility of some isolated attacks using long-range aircraft or strategic aircraft, this is a different question.

...There is a concern, but there is [no] direct threat that a war will break out in the Baltic states tomorrow. [Russia] has no one left to fight, simply put."

