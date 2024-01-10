Russian forces continue offensive despite decreased attacks in Kupyansk sector

Russia continues to assault Ukraine positions in Donbas but have reduced quantity of attacks

Russian invasion forces in eastern Ukraine persist in continuing assault operations against Ukrainian positions, though there has been a slight reduction in the number of attacks, Major Nadiya Zamryha, head of the public relations service of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Prince Roman the Great", said on Jan. 10, in an interview with Ukrainian news channel Espreso.

“The invaders work in waves, pulling up reserves,” she explained.

“When the Russians suffer losses, having gotten their comeuppance, they do not pick up their dead and wounded. They retreat to their positions, and for several days we have less than ten attacks. We’re currently in that sort of period.”

Read also: Kharkiv Governor denies reports of Russian advance near Kupyansk

Russian forces have suffered significant losses in the Kupyansk sector, especially in manpower, she added.

“The enemy is currently trying to replenish their human resources,” Maj. Zamryha said.

“Most of them are mobilized people who were recently serving their sentences in prison, and there are a lot of them. We expect the number of enemy attacks to increase soon.”

Read also: One civilian dead, one hospitalized in morning Russian shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast

The intensified Russian offensive near Kupyansk began in the fall of 2023, with daily assaults near Synkivka aiming to create a springboard for further advancement on Kupyansk, as stated by Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Jan. 4.

Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, noted on Jan. 7 that Russian forces have concentrated recent attacks on the Kupyansk axis.

Syrskyi confirmed on Jan. 8 that Russia continues intensive offensive actions in an attempt to break through to Kupyansk, underscoring the persistently challenging situation in the area.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine