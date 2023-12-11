Russian forces deploy reserve assault units to Kupyansk area to blockade city

The Russians have begun to deploy reserve assault units to the Kupyansk area to blockade the city, Ukraine's Army Commander Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Telegram on Dec. 11.

Russia is continuing to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut front sectors.

"In order to create conditions for the blockade of Kupyansk, the enemy is trying to take the village of Synkivka with assault troops,” Syrskyi said.

”However, Russia suffers significant losses in manpower. In this regard, it has begun to move assault units that were in reserve to the area."

Russia is actively advancing in the areas of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Lyman Pershyi and in the direction of Siversk.

Russians are conducting an offensive to push the Ukrainian forces across the Chornyi Zherebets river and out of the Serebryany forest area in the Lyman sector.

Russian forces are conducting unsuccessful storming operations in the Zhylivka and Ternivka directions, and are deploying reinforcements to the assault units.

Considerable efforts are concentrated in the Bakhmut sector where Russia is using airborne assault units, special forces, and the 200th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Northern Fleet for assault actions.

Despite challenging conditions and continuous enemy advances, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their positions.

Russian losses, both in personnel and equipment, are about eight times higher than Ukrainian losses. The Russian strategy relies heavily on the use of manpower, while Ukrainian forces seek success through effective tactical maneuver.

In November alone, Ukrainian forces eliminated around eleven thousand enemy personnel and over 1100 units of Russian military equipment, including 130 tanks and 260 artillery pieces and mortars of various calibers.

Sixty combat engagements took place on the frontline on Dec. 9, with the Russians attacking the most near Bakhmut (14 attacks) and Avdiivka (19 attacks) in the Donbas.

Freshly conscripted Russian soldiers have been appearing on the Kupyansk front and are being deployed alongside professional military personnel during assaults on Ukrainian positions, Nadia Zamryha, the spokesperson for the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, revealed in an interview with Radio Svoboda on Dec. 6.

Russian forces are attempting to identify vulnerabilities in the defense of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast to once again occupy the city, Volodymyr Fityo, Ukraine’s Ground Forces Command spokesperson, said on national television on Nov. 26.

Kupyansk is a crucial logistical center through which supplies of provisions and ammunition to the enemy army were conducted during the previous occupation.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine