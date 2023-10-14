Russian forces destroy multi-storey building in Avdiivka, possibly killing man

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
18

Russian forces destroyed a five-storey building in Avdiivka on Friday, 13 October. A person might have been killed, with his body remaining under the rubble.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

зруйнований будинок в Авдіївці, фото МВС

The Avdiivka building destroyed by the Russian forces

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Avdiivka. Late last night Russia carried out an airstrike on a five-storey building, destroying it.

White Angels [an evacuation team of Ukraine’s National Police] inspected the site of the attack.

A man born in 1959 possibly remains under the rubble. It’s currently impossible to retrieve his body."

 

The Avdiivka building destroyed by the Russian forces

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The police are urging Avdiivka residents to evacuate.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories