Russian forces destroy multi-storey building in Avdiivka, possibly killing man

Russian forces destroyed a five-storey building in Avdiivka on Friday, 13 October. A person might have been killed, with his body remaining under the rubble.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The Avdiivka building destroyed by the Russian forces

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Avdiivka. Late last night Russia carried out an airstrike on a five-storey building, destroying it.

White Angels [an evacuation team of Ukraine’s National Police] inspected the site of the attack.

A man born in 1959 possibly remains under the rubble. It’s currently impossible to retrieve his body."

The Avdiivka building destroyed by the Russian forces

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: The police are urging Avdiivka residents to evacuate.

Background:

Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, said on the morning of 13 October that the situation in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, had been tough for the previous four days. Russian forces have ramped up attacks on the city, and are trying to advance using armoured combat vehicles, though Ukrainian soldiers are holding the ground.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian offensive operations near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast failed on 13 October.

Barabash said Russian occupation forces have set a new date for reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast – 31 December 2023.

