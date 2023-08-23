Russian forces destroy own tank, pass it off as Ukrainian loss

The Russians tried to pass off their T-90M as a Slovenian M-55S

Pro-Kremlin Telegram news channels posted on Aug. 22 a drone video allegedly showing a "Ukrainian tank" being destroyed by a Lancet attack drone. But fact-checkers quickly debunked the claim.

Russians asserted the strike hit an M-55S tank provided to Ukraine from Slovenia. However, the destroyed vehicle was their own abandoned T-90M "Proryv" tank left damaged near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

Collage of the NV

Read also: Russian tank fires at its own troops — video

The tank matches one filmed being hit in early August initially identified as a T-72. But the wreckage displayed no Ukrainian military flags or markings.

Read also: Ukrainian drone first forces Russian T-90M Proryv tank to retreat, then destroys it – video

Likely the Russians tried preventing their new tank's capture as a trophy while feigning at least some "success" for domestic audiences. No evidence indicated the tank was operated by Ukrainian forces.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine