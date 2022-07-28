Russian forces dress in Ukrainian military uniform during assault operations near Pisky General Staff report

ALONA MAZURENKO – THURSDAY, 28 JULY 2022, 19:20

Russian troops conducted an assault operation near Pisky while wearing Ukrainian military uniforms with white bands on their arms and legs in order to deceive the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 28 July

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna fronts, though Russian troops deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) located on the territory of Belarus to fire on targets in Chernihiv Oblast.

Russian forces continued to shell towns and villages on the Kharkiv front using tubed and rocket artillery.

In addition, the Russians fired rockets on the city of Kharkiv and the village of Kochetok, conducted airstrikes on the area near Ruski Tyshky and conducted aerial reconnaissance in the areas around Lyptsi, Ruska Lozova, Pytomnyk, Malynivka, Chuhuiv and Pechenihy using drones.

On the Sloviansk front, Russian forces fired on the Ukrainian Armed Forces using tanks and rocket and tubed artillery.

Russian troops did not undertake active combat operations on the Kramatorsk front, but used tubed and rocket artillery, as well as tanks, to fire on a number of towns and villages in the area and in their vicinity. Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes near Serebrianka.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian occupying forces similarly shelled the areas around local towns and villages and conducted airstrikes near Yakovlivka, Pokrovske and Vesela Dolyna.

Russian reconnaissance groups attempted, unsuccessfully, to scout the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Berestove and Nahirne.

Russian troops somewhat improved their tactical positions in relation to Soledar and Vershyna following an assault operation in the area.

However, Russian assault operations near Yakovlivka, Bakhmut and Semyhiria were unsuccessful and the Russians were forced to retreat with losses in these areas.

Story continues

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted assault operations in the areas of Avdiivka and Pisky with the support of tanks and tubed and rocket artillery. Here, too, they were unsuccessful and retreated.

In violation of the customs of war, Russian troops conducted an assault operation near Pisky while wearing Ukrainian military uniforms with white bands on their arms and legs in order to deceive the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Russian occupying forces fired on Ukrainian positions near Oleksandropol, Novobakhmutivka, Vesele and Avdiivka and conducted an airstrike near Avdiivka.

On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Russian troops shelled the areas around Marinka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka and 20 other towns and villages. Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes near Vuhledar and Kamianske.

An Eleron drone was spotted conducting aerial reconnaissance over Orikhiv, Malynivka and Olhivske.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russian and Ukrainian forces continue shelling each other’s positions in the areas around Novovoznesenske, Potomkine, Vysokopillia and a number of other towns and villages in the area. The Russians conducted an airstrike near Novopetrivka.

Three naval missile carriers (equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles) are on standby in the waters of the Black and Azov seas.

The General Staff notes that the Russian occupiers continue to spread disinformation about Ukrainian military units being located in schools, hospitals and churches in order to justify their own attacks on such civilian targets in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!