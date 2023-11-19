Russian forces escalate shelling on Kherson’s left bank, fearing Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russia has escalated shelling on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, fearing an expansion of Ukraine’s bridgehead across the Dnipro River, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesperson for Kherson’s Oblast Military Administration (OVA), said on Nov. 19.

“As for air bombs, they have started shelling the left bank. I understand these are chaotic shelling incidents. The Russians are very afraid of a counteroffensive. They are trying to halt the counteroffensive by our guys,” Tolokonnikov said.

Developments on the Left Bank of Kherson Oblast.

Since mid-October, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), has been reporting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their advance on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Reports indicated a breakthrough across the Dnipro River into the occupied part of the region near Oleshky community.

It was previously suggested that judging by the reaction of Russian war correspondents, this operation could be more significant than similar raids by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In late October, ISW reported a Ukrainian advance towards the village of Krynky. On Nov. 10, the think tank subsequently reported that the Ukrainian foothold could have expanded, cutting into the important road from Nova Kakhovka to Oleshky.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, confirmed on Nov. 13 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had seized a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

