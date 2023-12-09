Russian forces focus their assaults on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff

Ukrainian forces have repelled 35 Russian assaults on the Avdiivka front and 24 on the Marinka front over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 December

Details: Ninety-five combat clashes took place over the past day. In total, the Russians launched 28 missile strikes and 27 airstrikes, and conducted 59 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and damaged.

Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks around the settlement of Synkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka and around Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russians and consolidating their own positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers are holding back the Russians, who persist in their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. The Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their ground, inflicting significant losses on the Russian army. Ukraine’s Defence Forces successfully repelled 35 Russian attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, repelling 24 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks, attempting to regain their lost ground to the west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Meanwhile, on the Melitopol front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are taking active steps to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery operations and striking the Russian rear.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and a radio electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

In addition, assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

