Russian forces launch airstrike on Toretsk, killing one civilian

The Russians have carried out an airstrike on the settlement of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person on the evening of 30 November.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Facebook

Quote: "One person has been killed. The State Emergency Service and the National Police have rescued two people from the rubble. Three other people have been injured."

Details: The press service reports that a private household has been destroyed as a result of the strike. A search and rescue operation has been completed.

Update: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported about three wounded civilians and gave details. Three neighbours were rescued from under the rubble: two men aged 44 and 70 and an 87-year-old woman. They were taken to a medical facility with concussions and a fracture.

Quote: "At 17:40, the invaders attacked Toretsk for the second time in a day. Preliminary data indicates that the enemy dropped two KAB-250 bombs on the city. They targeted the private residential buildings, where a 49-year-old local resident died from injuries incompatible with life."



Support UP or become our patron!