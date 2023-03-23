Russian forces lose latest tanks on second most intense direction of attack

The Kupiansk-Lyman frontline is the second most tense after the Bakhmut one, where the Kremlin uses more regular troops and armoured vehicles. However, Russia has lost dozens of soldiers and the latest tanks there.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

"So far, Bakhmut remains the epicentre of hostilities, the main area of the enemy's attack. Over the past 24 hours, 35 combat engagements took place on the entire Bakhmut front, particularly in and around the area of [the settlements of] Bakhmut, Bohdanivka and Predtechyno, and 29 in the area of the town itself and its outskirts. The enemy conducted 222 attacks on the Bakhmut front using tube artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and [hit] the town 44 times.

A total of 107 invaders were killed, 137 received injuries of varying degrees."

Details: Cherevatyi believes that Wagner Private Military Company lacks its own forces on the Bakhmut front and that Russian airborne troops often reinforce Wagnerites, but "Prigozhin is famous for bragging and replacing real successes with information successes".

The spokesperson confirmed that Bakhmut remains the epicentre of hostilities, but that Russian forces also focus their attention on Avdiivka and the Kupiansk-Lyman front.

Cherevatyi states that the Kupiansk-Lyman front is "the second most tense area where the enemy is active, having been attacking for several weeks in a row, and is the leader in artillery shelling and attacks with other weapon systems".

Quote: "The enemy attacked our positions [on the Kupiansk-Lyman front – ed.) 438 times within 24 hours using various artillery systems; 3 combat engagements and 10 air strikes occurred. And a distinctive feature of this area is that the enemy uses more regular troops and armoured vehicles.

Our soldiers have been burning many of their armoured vehicles for several weeks now, including the latest ones, every day. Over 10 of their latest T-90 and T-80 tanks have been destroyed there in the last few weeks.

Over the past 24 hours, four T-90 tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, a BTR-80 [armoured personnel carrier] and Akatsiya, Msta artillery systems and Buk anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed. In addition, 39 invaders were killed and 86 injured on this front, and 1 was taken prisoner of war."

Details: According to Cherevatyi, Russia's attacks on several fronts embody an expected major offensive. However, he said the Russian military is not achieving its goals in Ukraine’s east.

Quote: "They have several lines of attack. You remember that there was an announcement of a major offensive, and I think these attacking elements are probably attempts.

However, their attempts to attack and break through our defences were countered by the fact that our leadership saw their intentions, predicted them, and therefore built a competently echeloned defence. Even at the stage of deploying troops, Ukrainian missile and artillery strikes, as well as aircraft attacked them [Russians]. Or even destroyed them directly in close combat.

Therefore, the enemy has not achieved any significant gains. First of all, they were unable to break through our defences, surround our troops, and reach our rear, and they kept suffering huge losses.

Our heroic soldiers, who engage [the Russian army] every day in difficult conditions, grind down its capabilities, break its combat procedures and break its moral and psychological state."

