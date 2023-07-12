Russian forces lure Russians to Mariupol for recreation with lies about deep rear

Russian forces are luring Russians to rest by the sea in occupied Mariupol with the lie that it is allegedly their deep rear.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on air with Radio Liberty

Quote from Andriushchenko: "From Mariupol to the border with Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, everything is currently clogged with Russians. They are travelling and are very surprised when air defence works because it is loud and very unpleasant. However, it is a surprise for the Russians. They were convinced that this is the deep rear, and ‘the city is being restored’."

Details: Andriushchenko has said that the Russians are surprised by the ruins that the Russian military has turned the city into because it does not match the propaganda picture.

At the same time, residents of Belgorod and Rostov oblasts of Russia are coming to the coast, as such vacations are quite cheap for them. In addition, the Russian military has organised a seaside resort in Mariupol for themselves.

Background: As of 8 July, the so-called administration of the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast prepared a plan to evacuate collaborators, documents and valuable property from the city.

