Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Natalia Zinets
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Natalia Zinets

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks.

The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces also reported Russian shelling of more than a dozen towns on the southern front - particularly the Kherson region, mainly controlled by Russian forces, but where Ukrainian troops are steadily capturing territory.

Much attention has been focused on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine amid fears of a catastrophe over renewed shelling in recent days that Russia and Ukraine blame on each other.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" of Ukrainian forces.

The Zaporizhzhia plant dominates the south bank of a vast reservoir on the Dnipro River. Ukrainian forces controlling the towns and cities on the opposite bank have come under intense bombardment from the Russian-held side.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which seeks to inspect the plant, has warned of a nuclear disaster unless fighting stops. Nuclear experts fear fighting might damage the plant's spent fuel pools or reactors.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had many times proposed different formats to the Russian leadership for peace talks, without progress.

"So we have to defend ourselves, we have to answer every form of terror, every instance of shelling - the fierce shelling which does not let up for a single day," he said in video remarks late on Sunday.

FIGHTING IN EAST, SOUTH

Kyiv has said for weeks it is planning a counteroffensive to recapture Zaporizhzhia and neighbouring Kherson province, the largest part of the territory Russia seized after its Feb. 24 invasion and still holds.

Ukraine's military command said early on Sunday that Russian soldiers had continued unsuccessfully to attack Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka, which, since 2014, has become one of the outposts of Ukrainian forces near Donetsk.

Ukrainian military expert Oleg Zhdanov said the situation was particularly difficult in Avdiivka and nearby towns, such as Pisky.

"We have insufficient artillery power in place and our forces are asking for more support to defend Pisky," he said in a video posted online. "But the town is basically under Ukrainian control."

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its smaller neighbour. The war has pushed Moscow-Washington relations to a low point, with Russia warning it may sever ties.

While Russia has been largely isolated on the global diplomatic stage, North Korean state media on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin told leader Kim Jong Un the two countries would expand "comprehensive and constructive" ties.

In July, North Korea recognised as independent states the Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk, and officials raised the prospect of its workers being sent there to help in construction and other labour.

Ukraine immediately severed ties with Pyongyang over the move.

GRAIN SHIPS

Amid the fighting, more ships carrying Ukrainian grain left or prepared to do so as part of a late July deal to ease a global food crisis.

An Ethiopia-bound cargo, the first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was getting ready to leave in the next few days, while sources said the first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a U.N. deal was nearing Syria.

"The world needs the food of Ukraine," Marianne Ward, the deputy country director of the World Food Programme, told reporters. "This is the beginning of what we hope are normal operations for the hungry people of the world."

The relief agency bought more than 800,000 tonnes of grain in Ukraine last year.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kyiv, Yoruk Isik and Ece Toksabay in Istanbul, Andrea Shalal in Yuzhne, Maya Gebeily in Beirut and Jonathan Saul in London, and Reuters bureaux; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine targets Russian soldiers accused of threatening nuclear plant

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" for Ukrainian forces. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone at the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe over renewed shelling in the past days, for which Russia and Ukraine blame each other. Zelenskiy, who did not give any details, reiterated that he considered Russia was using the plant, which it captured early in the war but is still being run by Ukrainians, as nuclear blackmail.

  • Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

    Russia's military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night, according to the mayor. Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the country's war-torn east.

  • Beijing Asks New Delhi to Reiterate ‘One China’ Principle

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing wants India to reaffirm the “One China” policy as it seeks to shore up regional support after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which triggered aggressive military drills by the Chinese military around the island.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Er

  • Donetsk puppet authority leading figure eliminated in Horlivka

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated one of the leaders of the Donetsk puppet authority, Yuriy Krykulenko, in occupied Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast, reported local news outlet Gorlovka.ua on Aug 12.

  • "Theres a whole lot of people who refuse to fight": Ukrainian Intelligence intercepts Russian soldiers phone call

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 13 AUGUST 2022, 21:52 In a conversation intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence officers, a Russian soldier deployed in Ukraine is complaining about the high numbers of Russian forces currently deployed in Ukraine who refuse to fight.

  • Oil prices ease as Aramco says ready to boost crude output

    Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week. Saudi Aramco stands ready to raise crude oil output to its maximum capacity of 12 million barrels per day (bpd) if requested to do so by the Saudi Arabian government, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told reporters on Sunday. Oil prices rebounded more than 3% last week after a damaged oil pipeline component disrupted output at several offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms.

  • It gets hotter every year, and a new study shows how much climate change is already costing the global economy

    Climate change is slowing economic growth around the world, and fewer and fewer countries are able to bounce back.

  • Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories, using any kind of weapon, Ukrainian official says

    Ukraine has every right to liberate its own territories, including Donetsk, Crimea and Kherson, using any kind of weapon, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Aug. 14.

  • The 'digital quarterback' of US Navy aircraft carrier air wings is celebrating its 15th year in flight

    "For 50 years, the E-2 has done something no other carrier-based aircraft can do," a former E-2 program manager said.

  • Azov Regiment Commander Prokopenko taken to Russia his wife

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST 2022, 12:23 Russian media have reported that Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment, has been taken to Russia, but government agencies and the Red Cross have yet to confirm this.

  • Ukraine targeting Russians shooting at nuclear plant -Zelenskiy

    STORY: Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple recent incidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops captured the station early in the war."Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address.Zelenskiy, who did not give any details, repeated accusations that Russia was using the plant as nuclear blackmail.“And absolutely all officials of the terrorist state, as well as those who help them in this blackmail operation with the nuclear power plant, must answer in an international court,” he said.Zelenskiy also gave an update on Ukraine’s efforts on the frontline, describing the fighting in Donbas as “brutal”.“Fighting in the south of the country brings good news about the destruction of Russian army forces and their means. No day is wasted - we are reducing the occupiers' potential,” he added.

  • Russian forces attack Enerhodar, injuring civilians

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST 2022, 15:38 Russian occupying forces have carried out another attack on the town of Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

    A delegation of American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, just 12 days after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that prompted China to launch days of threatening military drills around the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control. The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials, as well as members of the private sector, to discuss shared interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and investments in semiconductors. A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a U.S. government plane landing about 7 p.m. Sunday at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    More lawmakers visit Taiwan days after Pelosi. And concerns for nuclear catastrophe rise at a damaged plant in Ukraine. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • ‘No One Immune’ in China Property Amid Turmoil, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers may report a 30% year-on-year decline in first-half earnings due this month, which will likely weigh on sentiment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal E

  • Associated Banc-Corp's (NYSE:ASB) Dividend Will Be $0.20

    Associated Banc-Corp ( NYSE:ASB ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 15th of...

  • Rushdie's stabbing highlights divisions in Iranian society

    Many Iranians have turned to social media to show their anger and praise over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie at a lecture in New York state, with some conspiracy theories linking it to Tehran's nuclear talks in Vienna. Rushdie remained hospitalised after he was repeatedly stabbed on Friday. Authorities in Iran, where the author's novel "The Satanic Verses" had drawn death threats since 1989, have made no public comment about the attack.

  • New reservoirs must be forced through despite local opposition, Government told

    Ministers must overrule opposition from local residents, councillors and MPs to give new reservoirs a green light by 2025, the Government’s infrastructure tsar says.

  • Ukraine Athletics Federation acting president Yevhen Pronin: ‘I dropped bomb and two soldiers died’

    Yevhen Pronin, the acting president of the Ukraine Athletics Federation, presses play on a video on his phone. “There are two Russian soldiers here,” he says, matter of fact. “So I drop the bomb here, like a basketball, as you see. The machine moves here and crushes them, so they died.”

  • Tens of thousands of Michigan residents under boil water advisory after break in main supply line

    Tens of thousands of people in Michigan were under a precautionary boil water advisory Saturday after authorities discovered a water break in Metro Detroit’s