Russian forces removed one missile ship from the Black Sea - Pivden [South] Operational Command

ALYONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 17:01

Russian invaders have reduced their presence in the Black Sea by one missile ship.

Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command

Quote: "The ship group in the Black Sea has been decreased by one permanent missile ship, leaving now - two submarines, as well as three large landing ships.

The threat of a strike by 28 cruise missiles remains."

Details: At the same time, Russian propagandists are spreading information regarding fake hits at airfields and other critical, strategic, and military infrastructure of Odesa Oblast.

In particular, in Odesa Oblast, the occupiers fired cruise missiles on Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district from the coastal missile complex in the occupied Crimea, and also fired on Odesa in the morning.

In both cases, air defence forces destroyed missiles in the air.

In Kherson Oblast, the situation is consistently difficult in Beryslav and Kakhovka districts. The houses of civilians were damaged and destroyed by the fighting, as well as a lot of mined infrastructure.

The local residents continue to report looting by the occupiers, threats to farmers and businessmen, as well as abductions.

Background: On 20 June, it was reported that in the Black Sea, the Russian occupying forces had added to its naval fleet in the Black Sea. There are now three surface and three underwater cruise missile carriers with a total arsenal of 36 missiles, as well as three large landing ships.