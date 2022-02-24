Russian forces reported at Chernobyl

Eyewitness footage circulating on social media appears to show Russian forces at the doorstep of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine. Yahoo News has independently verified the location where the videos were recorded and corroborated the events with numerous local and international reports, but the original source of the footage remains unknown. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces have moved into the area, where the world’s worst nuclear disaster took place in 1986 — and where vast reserves of dangerous nuclear waste remain entombed.

