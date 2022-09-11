Russian forces retreat from portions of eastern Ukraine

Video posted on social media shows residents in the newly freed towns excitedly greeting Ukrainian soldiers. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 600 square miles of territory has been reclaimed over the past 10 days.

