Russian forces set up firing range in occupied Ukrainian reserve, using Black Sea for target practice

Russian army sets an artillery firing range on Karaday nature reserve in occupied Kherson Oblast

The Russian army has established an artillery firing range on the territory of the Karaday nature reserve, in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center or NRC reported on Dec. 20.

Situated on the peninsula of the same name, the reserve became a site for Russian artillery practice after the occupation, where firing exercises were conducted at targets in the Black Sea.

The Karaday State Landscape Reserve was established in 2020. It has a total area of 962 hectares.

