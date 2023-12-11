Russian forces shell 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked five communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 10, firing eight times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on Telegram.

The communities of Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Velyka Pysarivka came under fire. Around 52 explosions were recorded.

Russia's military targeted the different communities with rocket, mortar, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping mines.

The community of Bilopillia, home to roughly 15,600 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 28 explosions recorded in the area. The town is just 11 kilometers away from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Sumy Oblast is located along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of near-daily shelling since April 2022.

