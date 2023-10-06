Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, killing 1

Russia shelled eight communities along Ukraine's border Sumy Oblast on Oct. 5, firing 22 times throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram. At least 131 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske and Yunakivka came under fire.

The Russian forces targeted the Krasnopillia community with mortars, artillery and unguided rockets, while the Seredyna-Buda community was attacked with Grad multiple rocket launcher, killing a civilian.

There was no information on damage to civilian or military infrastructure at the time of the publication.

Shelling is daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

