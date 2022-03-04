Russian forces attack Europe's largest nuclear power station

Ukrainian officials said Friday they've extinguished a fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine that ignited during shelling by Russian forces hours earlier.

The latest: Europe's largest nuclear power station has been "seized by the military forces" of Russia, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said in a statement.

The big picture: The United Nations' nuclear watchdog and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm both said the plant was secure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of "nuclear terror," according to a Washington Post translation.

President Biden said after speaking with Zelensky over the phone that Russia should "cease its military activities in the area," per a White House statement.

What he's saying: "Russian tanks are shooting at the atomic blocks equipped with thermal imagers. They know what they are shooting at. They've been preparing for this," Zelensky said in his Facebook video post on the shelling, according to a translation by CNN.

"Our guys are keeping the atomic power station secure," he continued. "No country besides Russia has ever fired upon an atomic power plant's reactors. The first time, the first time in history."

He called on European leaders to "wake up now" and stop Russia's military "before this becomes a nuclear disaster," according to the translation.

State of play: Ukrainian official Oleksandr Starukh said earlier that the "director of the plant said that the nuclear safety is now guaranteed, AFP reports.

The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said in a Twitter post that the fire in a training building near the plant had "not affected 'essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions."

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm concurred with this assessment, tweeting after speaking with her Ukrainian counterpart: "The plant's reactors are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down."

The IAEA added that Ukraine's regulator told it "there has been no change reported" in radiation levels at the plant.

Meanwhile, Biden spoke with the undersecretary for nuclear security of the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the national nuclear security administration to receive an update on the situation at the plant, the White House said. He will continue to be briefed regularly.

Granholm said that her department had "activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team and is monitoring events in consultation with" the Defense Department, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Privacy Policy and the White House.

What to watch: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek "an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours" over the shelling of the plant, according to a statement from his office following a phone call Zelensky.

By the numbers: The plant provides roughly 25% of Ukraine's power generation, according to AP.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

