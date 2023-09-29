Russian forces try to recover lost positions around 4 settlements – General Staff report

Over the past day, the Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to recover lost positions near Klischiivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as around Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 29 July

Details: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a Russian attack in the area south of Tonenke, Donetsk Oblast, over 10 attacks near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, west of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast and in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

It was also reported that the Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts.

Quote: "During the day, 33 combat clashes were recorded. In total, the enemy inflicted 5 missile- and 38 airstrikes, and carried out 19 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of our troops and settlements.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 11 attacks on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and two attacks on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted an area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, an anti-aircraft missile system, 13 artillery pieces and an enemy electronic warfare station."

