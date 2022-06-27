Russian forces turn sights on Lysychansk in battle for eastern Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Balmforth and Marko Djurica
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Tom Balmforth and Marko Djurica

KYIV/POKROVSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russian forces were fighting to achieve one of their strategic objectives in Ukraine on Monday as Moscow-backed separatists said they were pushing into Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province.

Lysychansk is the new focus of the war after its twin city of Sievierodonetsk fell on Saturday, in a victory for Moscow's campaign to seize the eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk on behalf of pro-Russian separatists.

Tass news agency on Sunday quoted a separatist official as saying Moscow's forces had entered Lysychansk from five directions and were isolating Ukrainian defenders. Reuters could not confirm the report.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said Russian forces were using artillery to try to cut off Lysychansk from the south but made no mention of separatists entering the city.

Elena, an elderly woman from Lysychansk, was among dozens of evacuees who arrived in the Ukrainian-held town of Pokrovsk by bus from frontline areas.

"Lysychansk, it was a horror, the last week. Yesterday we could not take it any more," she said. "I already told my husband if I die, please bury me behind the house."

The RIA agency quoted a separatist official as saying separatist forces had evacuated more than 250 people, including children, on Sunday from Sievierodonetsk's Azot chemical plant.

The industrial area was the last part of Sievierodonetsk held by Ukrainian forces before they withdrew on Saturday after weeks of heavy fighting which left the town in ruins.

KYIV STRIKES

Russian missiles struck an apartment block and close to a kindergarten in Kyiv on Sunday as world leaders gathered in Germany to discuss further sanctions against Moscow.

Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said one person was killed and six wounded in the first Russian attack on the capital in weeks.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a wounded seven-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of a nine-storey apartment block. The girl's father was killed in the strike, he said.

"She was not threatened by anything in our country. She was completely safe, until Russia itself decided that everything was equally hostile to them now - women, children, kindergartens, houses, hospitals, railways," Zelenskiy said.

A Ukrainian air force spokesperson said the strike was carried out with four to six long-range missiles fired from Russian bombers more than 1,000 km (621 miles) away in southern Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the strikes acts of "barbarism", as leaders from the Group of Seven nations gathered for a summit in Germany. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Other leaders from the G7 countries mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin as they gathered for a group photograph at the start of the three-day summit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested the leaders bare their chests and "show them our pecs" in reference to Putin's shirtless poses over the years, including on horseback.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display", to which European Union President Ursula von der Leyen replied: "Oh yes. Horseback riding is the best."

Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States proposed a ban on imports of gold from Russia, aimed at wealthy Russians who have been buying safe-haven bullion to reduce the financial impact of Western sanctions.

The leaders gathered in the Bavarian Alps are also expected to discuss a possible price cap on Russian oil and efforts to tackle soaring global food and energy prices.

MISSILES HIT CENTRAL CITY

Russian missiles also on Sunday struck the central city of Cherkasy, which until now had been largely untouched by bombardment, according to authorities who said one person was killed and five others wounded.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the attack also hit a strategic bridge linking western Ukraine and the eastern battlefields.

"They are trying to limit the transfer of our reserves and Western weapons to the east," he told Reuters.

Russia's defence ministry said it had used high-precision weapons to strike military training centres in the regions of Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv, an apparent reference to strikes reported by Ukraine on Saturday. There was no immediate comment about Sunday's strikes on Kyiv or Cherkasy.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what the Kremlin called a "special military operation" to rid the country of far-right nationalists and ensure Russian security.

Kyiv and the West dismiss that as a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing Ukraine and destroyed cities.

The conflict has driven up gas, oil and food prices, pushed the European Union to reduce reliance on Russian energy, and prompted Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian military says it has full control over Sievierodonetsk

    Ukrainian officials said earlier in the day that their troops had withdrawn from Sievierodonetsk after a prolonged battle with regular Russian troops and fighters from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). "As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the people's militia of the LPR, with the support of Russian troops ... completely liberated the cities of Severodonetsk and Borivske," said defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

  • Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

    STORY: After weeks of bloody battle, Russian forces have taken the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. Ukraine called its retreat from the city a "tactical withdrawal" to fight from higher ground in Lysychansk - now a focus of Moscow's attack, according to pro-Russian separatists.Once home to more than 100,000 people, Sievierodonetsk is now a wasteland - its fall Russia's biggest victory since capturing Mariupol last month.Ukraine's military intelligence chief told Reuters that Ukraine was carrying out "a tactical regrouping" by pulling its forces out of Sievierodonetsk to higher ground across the river. He said Russia's tactic is to wipe the city from the face of the earth.CHIEF KYRYLO BUDANOV: "Given the conditions, holding the defense in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defense operations."On Saturday, civilians in the region boarded buses and trains, fleeing the violence as the city fell. One woman called the situation in Lysychansk "a horror", thanking the soldiers who rescued her, and saying otherwise she would have died.As Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two entered its fifth month, Russian missiles also rained down on western, northern and southern parts of the country.In Donestsk Saturday, relatives mourned a woman they say was killed in her apartment by a shell fragment. Neighbors said her body was in pieces as it was carried out.Russia has denied targeting civilians.Thousands have been killed and millions uprooted since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops over the border on Feb. 24, stoking an energy and food crisis that is shaking the global economy.In a Saturday night address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine would win back all the cities it had lost to Russia, including Sievierodonetsk.

  • Russian invaders focus on attempts to surround Ukrainian forces near Lysychansk – General Staff

    Russian forces are attempting to encircle Ukraine’s Armed Forces near the city of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff said in their daily update on June 26 on Facebook.

  • Russians are trying to swallow Luhansk Oblast

    Luhansk Oblast, part of the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine, is one of the most damaged territories in Ukraine, with massive losses among the local population, as well as infrastructure.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro to announce former defense minister as running mate

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday he expects to announce former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto as his running mate for this year's election in the next few days. Bolsonaro will seek a second term in October, but currently trails leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. Braga Netto, a retired army general, previously served as Bolsonaro's chief of staff from February 2020 to March 2021, when he took office as defense minister - a job he left earlier this year.

  • Russia has likely captured Sieverodonetsk, UK military says

    Russia has likely taken control of the Donbas city of Sieverodonetsk, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence update on Sunday, noting that most of the Ukrainian forces have apparently withdrawn from their remaining defensive positions in the area. The ministry noted that the apparent capture of the city comes after Russian forces moved…

  • Russians push for encirclement of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lysychansk - General Staff report

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - SUNDAY, 26 JUNE 2022, 07:10 On the Donetsk front, the Russians are focusing their efforts on encircling Ukrainian forces near Lysychansk. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 26 June Details: Also on the Donetsk front, Russian forces carried out shelling near Vovchoiarivka, Loskutivka, Bila Hora, Verkhnokamianka, Vyimka, Verkhnokamianske and Zolotarivka.

  • Russia pushes to block 2nd city in eastern Ukraine

    Russian forces are trying to block a city in eastern Ukraine after their relentless assault on the next-door city forced Ukrainian troops to begin withdrawal after weeks of intense fighting

  • G7 leaders mock shirtless Putin during summit lunch

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders made jokes about Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of their meetings in Bavaria on Sunday.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russian forces fully occupied the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday, both sides said, confirming Kyiv's biggest battlefield setback for more than a month following weeks of some of the war's bloodiest fighting. * Russian missiles struck a residential building and the compound of a kindergarten in central Kyiv on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five more, officials said, as Moscow stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine for a second day.

  • An Easy Way to Create a Budget to Curb Spending

    With inflation soaring, here are five steps to help you stretch your dollarsBy Penelope WangThe standard advice consumers get for managing their money is to “create a budget.” But how do you actu...

  • Julie Andrews Reveals What She Knows About A Third 'Princess Diaries' Movie

    Andrews, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, spilled the tea on the future of the popular Disney film franchise.

  • Florida lacks electric vehicle charging stations, but Sarasota bucks the trend

    Florida may rank as the eighth least accessible state to charge an electric vehicle, but Sarasota County bucks that statewide trend.

  • Israel tamps down dissent in its ranks over possible Iran nuclear deal

    Israel's defence minister on Sunday said policy on the Iranian nuclear talks was set by the government, not the security forces, after a newspaper reported that key Israeli generals favour a deal between Tehran and world powers. The chiefs of military intelligence and strategic planning believe a revival of a 2015 deal that restricted Iran's nuclear programme would gain time for Israel to prepare an attack aimed at denying its arch-foe the means to make a nuclear weapon, top-selling Yedioth Ahronoth daily said on Friday.

  • Search underway for boy missing after going for swim in Lake Elsinore

    The boy, who is believed to be 9-years-old, was swimming with family members at Lake Elsinore. His family members noticed he was struggling and attempted to help the child before they lost sight of him.

  • Bankruptcy hearing set in failed Panthers-Rock Hill project

    The Outlook: What to watch out for in Charlotte this week

  • Chess: Russia and Ukraine face off in India amid war

    Russia's Arkady Dvorkovich will take on Ukraine's Andrii Baryshpolets for the top post in chess administration.

  • Outgunned Ukrainian Forces Work to Avoid Becoming Surrounded in Donbas

    Ukrainian troops have sought to occupy higher ground in the town of Lysychansk after losing nearby Severodonetsk as Russia targeted military facilities across western and northern Ukraine.

  • Artturi Lehkonen with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    Artturi Lehkonen (Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 06/26/2022

  • Milwaukee police pursuit, stolen vehicle crash, 3 teens arrested

    A Milwaukee police pursuit Saturday night ended in a crash and the arrest of three teenagers.