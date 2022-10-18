Russian forces in Ukraine under pressure as Kherson towns to be evacuated

FILE PHOTO - Commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin attends a meeting in Sochi
4
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine acknowledged on Tuesday that his troops were under broad pressure and faced hard choices, as the Russian-appointed governor of occupied Kherson province announced a partial evacuation.

"The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, an air force general named this month to command Russia's invasion forces, told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel.

"The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," he said. "First of all, this concerns the Kupiansk, Lyman and Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih sectors."

Kupiansk and Lyman are in eastern Ukraine, while the area between Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih is essentially the northern part of Kherson province in southern Ukraine.

Russian forces in Kherson have been driven back by 20-30 km (13-20 miles) in the last few weeks and are at risk of being pinned against the right or western bank of the Dnipro River.

Shortly after Surovikin's comments were aired, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, announced an "organised, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the right bank.

In a video statement, Saldo accused Ukrainian forces, without citing evidence, of planning to destroy a major dam at the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station.

"The Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive," he said.

"There is an immediate danger of flooding... due to the planned destruction of the Kakhovka dam and the release of water from a cascade of power plants further up the Dnipro."

Surovikin appeared to acknowledge there was now a danger of Ukrainian forces advancing towards the city of Kherson, which lies near the mouth of the Dnipro on the west bank, and is hard for Russia to resupply from the east because the main bridge across the Dnipro has been badly damaged by Ukrainian bombing.

Russia captured the city of Kherson largely unopposed in the early days of the invasion, and it remains the only major Ukrainian city that Moscow's forces have seized intact.

"Our further plans and actions regarding the city of Kherson itself will depend on the emerging military-tactical situation. I repeat - it is already very difficult today," Surovikin said.

"We will act consciously, in a timely manner, without ruling out difficult decisions."

(Reporting by Reuters, editing by Kevin Liffey, David Ljunggren and Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine lawmakers brand Chechnya 'Russian-occupied' in dig at Kremlin

    Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to declare the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria "temporarily Russian-occupied" land in a resolution certain to anger Moscow, which takes a zero-tolerance line on any talk of separatism inside its borders. Ichkeria is the historical name of Russia's southern region of Chechnya that was devastated by two bloody wars between Russian troops and Chechen separatists after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union. The Muslim-majority region is now headed by Ramzan Kadyrov, a former warlord who emerged out of the devastation and, backed by the Kremlin and huge financial support for Chechnya, now describes himself as a footsoldier of President Vladimir Putin.

  • ‘That’s an extra $2,600 this year’: Breastfeeding mothers tell MarketWatch they’re struggling to keep up with the weekly grocery bill

    Rising prices are pushing Dallin Hatch away from his favorite grocery store in Salt Lake City, Utah. Hatch and his wife, who have a 7-month-old son, used to regard grocery shopping as a break from the stresses of everyday life. Now, the couple hesitates to buy certain items and has turned to cheaper grocers to cut down on costs.

  • Republicans Gain in Polls as Economic Concerns Weigh on Voters

    Voters are worried about inflation and the economy, and that appears to be giving Republicans an edge in congressional races less than four weeks before the midterm election. A New York Times/Siena College poll published Monday finds that 49% of voters say they plan to vote for a Republican in November, while 45% say they plan to vote for a Democrat. The results show an improvement for Republicans, who had just a 1-point advantage in September. (The poll of a nationally representative group of 7

  • EU proposes energy measures, avoids immediate gas price cap

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission proposed another set of emergency measures on Tuesday to tackle high energy prices, but steered clear of an immediate cap on gas prices as EU countries remain split over the idea. The proposals, which need approval from European Union member states, are the bloc's latest effort to address the spike in energy prices and fuel supply crunch that have gripped Europe since Russia cut gas flows after invading Ukraine. The measures did not include an immediate gas price cap, which most EU countries say they want.

  • The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US

    Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...

  • At Least 4 Dead After Russian Military Jet Crashes Into Its Own Citizens

    TwitterAt least four people have died and almost two dozen are injured after a Russian military jet crashed into an apartment complex in Yeysk, a city in the southwestern region of Russia.Footage from the crash—which happened due to engine failure, according to Reuters—shows a multi-story apartment building engulfed in flames, with sirens blaring as firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene of the crash.Russian state media reported that the jet, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, was on its wa

  • Kharkiv territorial defense fighters tell the story of the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast

    Dozens of units were involved in the brilliant military operation to liberate Kharkiv Oblast. Artillery and heavy equipment were followed by infantry, in particular the territorial defense brigades, which have long been actively utilized in battles. The backbone of these divisions are yesterday's entrepreneurs, IT workers, office workers, and volunteers. Behind each and every territorial defense soldier there is a story worth telling.

  • Oil futures settle sharply lower on reports that the U.S. may release more oil from the SPR

    Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, with U.S. prices down nearly 3%. The White House said President Joe Biden will speak about gasoline prices on Wednesday. That follows news reports that the administration is moving toward a release of at least another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve - the latest in a 180 million-barrel release program that began in the spring. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell $2.64, or 3

  • Russia destroys warehouses with humanitarian aid during morning attack on Kharkiv

    UKRAINKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 18:09 On the morning of 18 October, Russia launched six S-300 missiles in Kharkiv, as a result of which warehouses with humanitarian aid were destroyed. Source: Suspilne news outlet, citing Serhii Tymoshko, Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast; press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Quote: "There were no military facilities on this territory.

  • Democrats worry they peaked too soon ahead of midterms

    Democrats have cause for concern that they’re fading at a bad time ahead of the midterm elections after a summer surge fostered optimism that the party could buck historical trends and retain control of Congress. A New York Times-Siena College poll released Monday found Republicans held a 49-45 lead over Democrats in the generic ballot…

  • Ukraine's foreign minister suggests that Zelenskyy terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 16:13 Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has submitted for the President's consideration a proposal to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran because of the Iran-made drones that Russia uses against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

  • Russians launch 20 missiles on village in Sumy Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 01:11 During the day of 16 October, Russians fired missiles on three hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in Sumy Oblast; a number of settlements lost power, and buildings belonging to local companies were destroyed.

  • Iran now selling missiles to Russia, adding to its kamikaze drones, report

    Iran is reportedly selling Russia surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in addition to suicide drones to help the Russian war effort in Ukraine, western officials say.

  • Safety concerns mount for Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without a headscarf, as she quietly flies back to Tehran 2 days earlier than planned

    Rekabi had gone missing hours before, after contact with her friends was cut off and her passport was taken, the BBC reported.

  • Co-Founder: Trump Media violated laws

    A former executive at Truth Social's parent company is alleging Trump Media & Technology Group violated securities laws.

  • Russia to receive additional weapons from Iran, report says

    Russia to receive additional weapons from Iran, report says

  • After Chiefs win, ‘Josh Allen jumping over things’ hits internet again

    #JoshAllenJumpingOverThings returns in a big way, some of the best ones can be found here:

  • Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday set in motion a plan to counter biological threats and prepare for the next pandemic after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused more than 1 million deaths in the United States. Biden signed three documents on biodefense security aimed at establishing a strategy and an implementation plan to gird for the next time a virus spreads widely in the United States. The National Biodefense Strategy, released by the White House, said the United States must address the "accidental release of biological agents, and threats posed by terrorist groups or adversaries seeking to use biological weapons."

  • Even Cops Thought DeSantis’ Voter Fraud Crackdown Was Ridiculous

    Tampa Bay Times/Tampa Police Department/Hillsborough County Sheriff’s OfficeNew body-camera footage has shed light on just how ridiculous Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent crackdown on voter fraud truly was, with the involved “suspects” clearly confused and even their arresting officers apologetic.The crackdown, announced on Aug. 18 with much fanfare, involved the state’s newly formed Election Crimes and Security Office which has cost $1.2 million and so far arrested a whopping 20 people in a st

  • Ukraines Defence Minister reveals Ramstein results: Ukraine will get NASAMS air defence system soon

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 14:39 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that Ukraine will soon get the latest air defence systems, NASAMS (Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System), designed to destroy manoeuvring targets at low and medium altitudes.