Russian forces undertook most assaults on Kupiansk front on 20 January – General Staff report

Ukrainian forces repelled 21 Russian assaults near Synkivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Kupiansk front over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 January

Details: A total of 80 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred over the course of the past 24 hours. Russian forces deployed S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles to carry out three missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Novohradivka (Donetsk Oblast) and four airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 58 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements, injuring civilians and damaging around 40 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

Russian forces deployed 2 Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 20-21 January, with Ukrainian air defence disabling 1 Russian drone.

Russian forces also carried out airstrikes on Chernatske and Seredyna-Buda (Sumy Oblast).

A total of 140 civilian towns and villages came under Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage operations in the area in order to prevent Ukraine from transferring its troops to more active fronts. Russian forces are also building up mines and explosive devices as a protective measure along the Russian-Ukrainian border, in Belgorod Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and another seven assaults in the vicinity of the Serebrianka forest and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian assaults in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to repel Russian attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka. Ukrainian forces are holding the line and inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 11 Russian assaults near Avdiivka and another 12 assaults to the south of Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled six Russian assaults.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled a Russian assault to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational-Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to undertake operations to expand their foothold [on Dnipro’s left (east) bank]. Russian forces keep trying to push the Ukrainians out despite suffering significant losses. Over the course of the past day, the Russians undertook six unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are undertaking active operations to inflict on Russian forces losses in personnel and equipment and to wear the Russians out along the entire front.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one air defence system, one ammunition storage point and one communication centre.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one command post and one radar.

