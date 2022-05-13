Russian forces unsuccessfully storm Zolote and Komyshuvakha (Luhansk Oblast) General Staff

Iryna Balachuk — Friday, 13 May 2022, 19:14

The Russian occupying forces continue their offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone, launching missile strikes on industrial infrastructure and firing on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces update as of 6 PM on 13 May

Details: In the Volyn and Polissya areas, Russian forces did not carry out any active movements, focusing their main efforts on protecting the state border in the Brest and Gomel oblasts (regions. Meetings with conscripts are underway as part of an inspection of the Belarusian armed forces in the Brest and Grodno oblasts (regions). The threat of missile strikes from within Belarus on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine remains.

In the Siversk area, the Russian side is fortifying the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts. Russian troops fired at civilian targets in Sumy Oblast with artillery and launched an air strike on the town of Tovstodubovo.

In the Slobozhansk area, the main efforts of the Russians are focused on the withdrawal of their units from Kharkiv and preventing infiltration by Ukraine’s Defence Forces of the rear of the Russian troops concentrated near Izium. Enemy units fired on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the settlements of Petrivka, Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky and Ternova.

In the Slovyansk area, the Russians focused their efforts on the offensive near the settlement of Bohorodychne but were unsuccessful. They shelled Nova Dmytrivka and Krasnopillia and carried out air strikes on Dolyna and Adamivka.

Russian units continue to fire on Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Tavriya areas. The occupiers tried to establish control over the settlements of Novoselivka Druha, Kamyanka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Lyman area, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to gain a foothold in the settlement of Oleksandrivka.

In the Sievierodonetsk area, the Russians are shelling the village of Rubizhne.

In the Bakhmut area, Russian troops carried out assault operations towards Zolote and Komyshuvakha and are shelling the settlements of Toshkivka and Orikhove.

In the Avdiyivka area, Russian forces, with the support of artillery, are conducting offensive operations towards Kamyanka and Novoselivka, so far unsuccessfully.

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers are blockading and shelling the Ukrainian units sheltering in the Azovstal steel plant.

No active hostilities in the Pivdennyi Buh area. The Russians fired on Ukraine’s Defence Forces with artillery and mortars and continued to conduct air reconnaissance.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians continue suppressing the local population through police and counterintelligence action. The unlawful detention of civilians, especially those with an active pro-Ukrainian position, also continues.

The General Staff stressed that the Defence Forces of Ukraine are inflicting losses on the aggressors and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.