Russian forces are using car tires to try and protect Tu-95 bombers

This doesn't seem to be just a single occurrence. In this satellite imagery, it seems the russians are still in the process of fitting tires onto the bomber – a fresh, budget-friendly version of ERA substitute for the russian air force? pic.twitter.com/WUyTFfWlw1 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 3, 2023

Details: A blogger published satellite images of Tu-95 strategic bombers covered in car tires.

As Militarnyi notes, this is likely to be an attempt to protect bombers from attacks by Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

Judging by satellite images, Russian force have covered the wings and central parts of the planes with tires.

"It is not known whether such protection will be effective, given the flammability of tires and the difficulty of extinguishing them," the portal adds.

On 5 December 2022, UAVs were used to attack the airbases of Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast and Engels in Saratov Oblast, where strategic bombers are located. Three aircraft were damaged: two Tu-95 and Tu-22m3 strategic bombers.

According to Vyorstka, a Russian media outlet, as of 30 August 2023 Ukrainian Security Services and Armed Forces could have carried out at least nine successful attacks on airbases in Russian regions, temporarily occupied Crimea and Belarus, and destroyed or damaged at least 24 aircraft since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

