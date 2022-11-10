Russian foreign minister to attend G20 summit remotely in place of dictator
Indonesia did not withdraw its invitation to attend the summit from Russia, despite pressure from Western countries.
President Zelenskyy also was invited to attend the G20 summit. His press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov said the attendance most likely will be virtual. Earlier, the President stated that he would not attend the summit if Putin was present.
