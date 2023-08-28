Russian foreign minister to attend G20 summit instead of Putin — report

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in India in September 2023, having decided to send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his stead, Reuters reported on Aug. 28.

During a phone call with Indian PM Narendra Modi, Putin announced that Moscow will be represented at the summit by Lavrov.

The Indian government indicated that Modi expressed understanding for Russia's decision.

On March 11, Bloomberg reported that Putin may attend the G20 summit, which will take place on Sept. 9-10 in New Delhi. India did not invite Ukraine to the summit, saying that G20 does not engage in "conflict resolution."

Nevertheless, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi later stated that Kyiv is still working to secure an invitation to the summit.

Putin's scheduled appearance at the BRICS Summit was to be his first overseas trip following the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of an arrest warrant for him on March 17. The ICC has accused Putin of unlawfully deporting children from Ukraine to Russia since February 24, 2022, thereby committing war crimes. Putin is now liable to arrest in 123 countries, including South Africa, that have ratified the Rome Statute.

The ICC Prosecutor's office had urged South Africa to "do the right thing" if Putin were to visit. However, on July 18, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that detaining Putin at the BRICS Summit would amount to a declaration of war on Russia.

