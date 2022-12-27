Russian Foreign Minister complains that US is "threatening" to kill Putin

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, has claimed that representatives of the US Department of Defense have allegedly threatened to deliver a "decapitating strike" on the Kremlin.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with TASS

Quote: "Washington went the farthest: there, some ‘unnamed officials’ from the Pentagon threatened to deliver a ‘decapitating strike’ on the Kremlin. In fact, this is a threat to physically eliminate the head of the Russian state.

If such ideas are actually being hatched by someone, that someone should think very carefully about the possible consequences of such plans."

Details: Lavrov did not explain exactly who he was talking about. Russian media claim that the foreign minister was referring to a Newsweek article published in late September, in which the authors reported, citing military sources, that the United States was considering a "decapitating strike" on the Kremlin as one of the options for responding to Russia's use of nuclear weapons.

Background:

The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that it is not seeking to overthrow Putin, despite its rejection of his actions.

