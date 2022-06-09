Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov spars with Ukrainian journalist over grain theft claim

Associated Press

The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has a pattern of looking the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The federal “pattern-or-practice” probe, which officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press will be announced later Thursday, comes more than three years after white troopers were captured on long-withheld body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging Greene on a rural roadside near Monroe. Despite lengthy, ongoing federal and state investigations into a death that troopers initially blamed on a car crash, no one has yet been charged.