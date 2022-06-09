Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov spars with Ukrainian journalist over grain theft claim
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov snapped at a Ukrainian journalist after being confronted with claims of Russia stealing Ukraine's grain.
Development of alternative sources for oil and gas, as well as increased reliance on greener energy, will erode OPEC's hold on the global economy
Russia also demanded Ukraine remove mines from the Black Sea, and both Moscow and Ankara said the West should ease sanctions on Moscow to allow the export of Russian grains amid an escalating world food crisis.
ROMAN PETRENKO, ROMAN ROMANIUK - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 13:08 All 2,449 people who left Azovstal are now in Olenivka, an urban-type settlement in the Donetsk region. Source: contact person at Ukrainian Intelligence, article by Ukrainska Pravda titled "'Island of hope'.
A pilot program in Denver to send health clinicians rather than police to certain 911 calls led to a 34% reduction in low-level crimes, a study found.
Phil Mickelson is among the golfers ineligible for September’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.
"Our balance of risk is tilted more toward recession than it is toward high growth and low inflation," El-Erian told CNBC.
In a place deeply rooted in gun culture where many of the people you are criticizing, and the group that agrees with them, are likely carrying guns.
Defects found in work being done on the Admiral Kuznetsov mean it won't be delivered until 2024, a military source told Russian state media.
IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 13:54 Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that the war in Ukraine would end when Russia has met all the objectives of the so-called "special operation" as set by Putin.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday Greece should stop arming islands in the Aegean Sea that have a demilitarised status and abide by international agreements, in comments likely to further fuel long-running tensions between the neighbours. Tensions have flared again recently over the Aegean islands, which Ankara says cannot be armed under the 1923 Lausanne and 1947 Paris treaties. In a speech while observing Turkish military exercises near the Aegean coastal province of Izmir, Erdogan called on Athens to "avoid dreams, acts and statements that will result in regret", and invoked Turkey's independence war in the early 1920s when Turks defeated occupying powers, including Greece.
Switzerland's lower house on Thursday backed legal changes that will allow the usually neutral country to impose sanctions independently of other nations or international groups on people or entities that have violated international humanitarian law. Currently, Switzerland can only adopt sanctions imposed by the United Nations (UN), the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) or big trading partners like the European Union (EU).
Household net worth declined by more than $500 billion from a record $149.8 trillion at the end of last year, the Fed's quarterly snapshot of the national balance sheet showed. The drop was driven by a $3 trillion fall in the value of corporate equities, while real estate values climbed another $1.7 trillion. It was the first decline in household wealth since the first quarter of 2020, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shook financial markets and caused a short but deep recession.
Buffett is a director of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate founded by his father, and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which describes itself as one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States. The foundation, which had assets of $529 million at the end of 2020, said on its website that its priorities are global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety.
For women, exercise during the morning reduces belly fat and blood pressure, whereas evening exercise increases upper body strength and improves mood.
"The prosecution is placing me at a severe disadvantage," Peter Navarro wrote, accusing prosecutors of taking advantage of his lack of representation.
Fighting continues in the Severodonetsk pocket, but in the last 48 hours, Russia's Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) has also likely increased its efforts to advance to the south of the town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence assessment update on Twitter on June 9.
The U.S. Justice Department is opening a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid mounting evidence that the agency has a pattern of looking the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The federal “pattern-or-practice” probe, which officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press will be announced later Thursday, comes more than three years after white troopers were captured on long-withheld body-camera video beating, stunning and dragging Greene on a rural roadside near Monroe. Despite lengthy, ongoing federal and state investigations into a death that troopers initially blamed on a car crash, no one has yet been charged.
Position by position, this series looks at the construction of the Cowboys' offseason roster. In this edition, @NoHuddle examines the QB room.
The firestorm surrounding journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's death
Baker Mayfield and the team have been at odds since the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in March. The team has been trying to trade Mayfield.