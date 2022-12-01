Russian Foreign Minister openly admits that his country "went to war against Ukraine"

Ukrainska Pravda
Sergey Lavrov, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has called the war in Ukraine a "war" for the first time instead of using the propaganda term "special operation".

Source: Lavrov, at a press conference on 1 December, the video of which was posted on Telegram by Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva

Quote: "With Ukraine... we didn't stand up just like that, [only because] we didn't like Zelenskyy, or because he stopped playing in the KVN [Russian and formerly Soviet humour TV show and an international competition] and stopped maintaining his theatre, Kvartal 95 [publicly owned television entertainment production company, founded by Volodymyr Zelenskyy], and we went to war against Ukraine. It's not just like that, we warned [Ukraine] for many, many, many years."

Reference: Russia came up with a special term for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, "special operation", so as not to call the war a war. Currently, the Russian law even foresees a punishment for the use of the word "war" when describing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Background: At the same press conference, Lavrov suddenly said that Russia had allegedly never asked for any negotiations with Ukraine, but at the same time it was always ready to listen to the other side.

