Russian Foreign Minister says Moscow will not consider proposals for ceasefire in Ukraine

Sergei Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, has stated that Russia is allegedly ready for negotiations regarding Ukraine, but it will not consider any proposals for a cease-fire.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti and TASS, citing Lavrov at the UN General Assembly

Details: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia says that Russia is ready for negotiations regarding Ukraine, but will not consider any proposals for a cease-fire because it has allegedly already been deceived once.

Lavrov also claims that nobody in the West wants to show enough understanding of the war in Ukraine seriously, and "since they want to solve the issue on the battlefield, it means that it will be [done] on the battlefield."

Apart from that, the minister stated that the "peace formula" of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is allegedly absolutely impossible to implement, and everyone knows it.

In his speech, Lavrov called the West an "empire of lies" because Western countries allegedly assume obligations and do not fulfil them.

He also claims that "rejection of the principle of equality and total inability to negotiate became a kind of calling card of the collective West long ago."

