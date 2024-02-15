Russian frigate Admiral Makarov might be involved in morning missile attack on Ukraine — Humeniuk

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on Feb. 15 using Kalibr cruise missiles that may have been launched by the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov, according to Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine on Kyiv24 TV.

"Preliminary reports indicate launches from the Black Sea,” she said.

“Perhaps the Admiral Makarov was involved. This ship was on combat duty that night and is still in the Black Sea. But we still have to wait for experts’ conclusions.”

Read also: Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi targeted in Russia’s latest mass missile attack on UA

The Admiral Makarov is an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate, the third vessel of The Krivak V class. It is the flagship and one of the newest ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

It is based in temporarily occupied Sevastopol and named after Stepan Makarov, a native of Mykolaiv, vice admiral of the Russian Imperial Navy.

Russia may also have fired Iskander-K missiles, ballistic missiles that are often similar in trajectory and impact to the Kalibrs, but are launched from land, she added.

Russia had launched two Kalibr missiles from Novorossiysk, but they were destroyed, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. It is not specified from which ship the launches were made.

Thirteen of 26 Russian cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down in early morning attack on Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

Read also: Schools, kindergarten, and 18 apartment buildings damaged in Russian missile strike on Lviv – photos

Explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities and at least three people were injured in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

All missiles flying towards Kyiv and its surrounding area were shot down on approach. An infrastructure object was hit in Zaporizhzhya.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were also targeted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Two people were injured in the western Ukrainian Khmelnytskyi oblast.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine