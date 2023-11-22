Russian FSB agent scouting Ukraine’s military equipment movements in Kharkiv Oblast’s border areas detained by SBU

A Russian FSB Federal Security Service agent collecting information on the deployment and movement of the Ukrainian army in the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast has been detained, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Nov. 22.

The 41-year-old resident of Vovchansk with pro-Kremlin views was remotely recruited by an FSB officer in July 2022 to create a network of informants among locals to track the movement of Ukrainian heavy armored vehicles and artillery, including howitzers and multiple rocket launchers, in the liberated part of the region.

The detainee, with the call sign Lexus, looked for traces of tank tracks to determine the routes, and asked his local acquaintances for information under the guise of having everyday conversations.

He also tried to find out where the SBU and National Police units were stationed near the border with Russia, and in case of enemy attacks, collected information and "reported" the consequences to the enemy.

A cell phone used by the agent to communicate with his FSB handlers was confiscated during a search of his apartment.

SBU investigators served the Russian agent with a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect faces life imprisonment if found guilty.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine