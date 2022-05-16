Russian fuel and lubricants warehouse destroyed near Chornobaivka - Pivden Operational Command

Olha Hlushchenko - Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 02:51

The Ukrainian military have destroyed an aggressors’ fuel and lubricants depot and have killed 29 invaders, as well as destroying an anti-aircraft missile system and other Russian military equipment in the south.

Source: "Pivden" (South) Operational Command on Facebook

Quote: "Missile artillery fire has destroyed a warehouse containing fuels and lubricants near the famous Chornobaivka.

29 ruscists have been subdued’. One Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, a T-72 tank, and other armoured vehicles have been destroyed."

"Pro-Ukrainian sentiment in the occupied territories of Kherson and Mykolayiv remains strong. Local residents continue to defend their position and prove that Kherson is Ukraine and they are Ukrainians.

Despite the terror and the bans, uncompromising people are thwarting the enemy's plans because of their convictions and steadfastness."

Details: The battles go on at combat positions along the line of contact. The aggressors are not particularly active, but they carry out missile attacks, in particular targeting the Mykolayiv and Odesa regions.

A missile strike hit Ochakov's maritime infrastructure.

The Russian military attacked the central district of Mykolaiv with multiple rocket launchers using cluster munitions, banned by the international conventions and which have an indiscriminate effect.

Public transport stops have been damaged, several private shops have been smashed, a shopping centre, vehicles and a gas pipeline have been hit. Many of the cluster bombs have not detonated, and State Emergency Service specialists are working to deal with the aftermath of the shelling.

Strategic aviation aircraft carried out a missile strike in Odesa Oblast, hitting a tourist infrastructure facility. Several neighbouring private buildings have also been destroyed.

The invaders hit civilian targets while targeting a bridge across the Dniester estuary using obsolete weaponry. Civilians of the regions are suffering the outcomes of these attacks.

There are casualties in both Mykolaiv and Odesa Oblasts, including a seriously injured 6-year-old child. Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down a missile during a second missile strike targeting Odesa.

The Russian naval group of 4 missile ships and 7 assault landing ships continues to blockade shipping, threatening a missile strike with at least 30 cruise missiles, while maintaining the possibility of making a landing.

Meanwhile, units from "Pivden" (South) Operational Command along with Air Force aircraft have inflicted more than 100 hits on aggressor positions over the past 24 hours.