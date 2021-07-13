Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisages annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September.

“This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world,” RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

The RDIF, which bankrolled Sputnik V and markets it abroad, has previously negotiated Sputnik V production deals with manufacturers in several countries, including India, South Korea, Brazil, China, Turkey, as well as Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Russia gave Sputnik V regulatory approval in August 2020, raising criticism at home and abroad because it had only been tested on a few dozen people at the time. However, the criticism was blunted by a report in the British medical journal The Lancet earlier this year that said large-scale testing showed it to be safe, with an efficacy rate of 91%.

President Vladimir Putin revealed last month that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year.

“With high efficacy and a good safety profile, it is critical that the Sputnik vaccine is accessible in full measure for people across India and the world,” said Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India.

Dmitriev said that Sputnik V vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India will be supplied to the Indian market and also be exported to more than 60 countries that have registered for the Russian vaccine.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SolarWinds warns of ‘targeted’ breach by hackers exploiting new software flaw

    SolarWinds Corp., the software company at the center of a massive cyberattack last year, is warning some customers that hackers have discovered and exploited a new vulnerability.

  • National Weather Service warns of Red Tide in Pinellas County

    Red Tide could cause respiratory irritation for people in coastal regions of Pinellas County, the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office warned over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Saturday evening for the southern coastal areas of the county that lasts through Monday evening. It cautions that Red Tide can cause coughing, sneezing and tears in ...

  • China's 'wolf warrior diplomacy' has come to Wall Street

    China's recent measures to curb its companies from going public in the US are a sign that its aggressive nationalism has come to financial markets.

  • Nearly 200 campers needed preventative shots after a rabid bat was discovered at a Nebraska zoo

    One of the 186 campers who stayed at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium awoke on the night of July 4 to find a wild bat flying around her head.

  • This 105-Foot Superyacht Has an All-Glass Skylounge With 180-Degree Views of the Ocean

    Watch the waves during the day and catch the stars at night.

  • Blind Chinese dissident who escaped in 2012 now a US citizen

    A blind Chinese dissident who escaped to the United States in 2012 is now an American citizen. Chen Guangcheng, speaking through a translator, said in an interview with The Associated Press last week he was “very grateful that America, this free country, has welcomed us.” Chen met with members of his legal team July 8 in Manchester, New Hampshire, to celebrate.

  • Exclusive: European efforts to assess Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine stymied by data gaps

    The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine have repeatedly failed to provide data that regulators deem to be standard requirements of the drug approval process, according to five people with knowledge of European efforts to assess the drug, providing new insight into the country’s struggle to win foreign acceptance of its product. Reuters reported last month that the European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s review of the drug’s safety and efficacy was delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data on the vaccine's clinical trials was missed, according to one of those people, who is close to the agency, and another person familiar with the matter. The EMA is the European Union’s medicines watchdog.

  • The Latest: France has daily vaccine sign-up record

    Nearly 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in a single day, as the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the French economy. An app that centralizes France’s vaccine and other medical appointments, Doctolib, announced Tuesday morning that 926,000 people had made appointments Monday, a daily record since the country rolled out coronavirus vaccines in December. President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that vaccination would be obligatory for all health care workers by Sept. 15, and held out the possibility of extending the requirement to other parts of the population.

  • Texas GOP lawmaker ‘surprised,’ ‘frustrated’ as Democrats flee state

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with GOP Texas State Representative Travis Clardy as Democratic lawmakers leave the state to try to block new GOP voting restrictions in the state.

  • 'I didn't come here to kiss your f---ing ring': Sidney Powell ripped into Rudy Giuliani after clash over election theories, book says

    Giuliani, who was Trump's personal lawyer and has backed up many of the former president's election claims, reportedly described Powell as "crazy."

  • Model, retired teacher among the latest Surfside collapse victims. Death toll reaches 94.

    Nine more victims who were pulled from the rubble of the Surfside Champlain Towers South building collapse were named by police on Monday.

  • Taiwan can finally access BioNTech jabs in what might be the world’s most complicated vaccine deal

    Two of Taiwan’s largest corporations have intervened to break a monthslong stalemate over the doses.

  • Manufacturing Delays Are Making It Harder To Get These 6 Things

    Manufacturing increased in May for the 12th straight month following the economic contraction of April 2020, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). That's a powerful statement about...

  • The U.S.-China Tech Conflict Front Line Goes Through Belgium

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic Belgian city of Leuven is known for its centuries-old university and as the headquarters of brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. Less so as the location of a semiconductor research organization that is now the center of both political and industry attention.The Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre, or imec, may be Belgium’s best-kept secret, but it’s in global demand for its work on the future of computer chips, with applications in areas from genome sequencing t

  • Taiwan finally getting BioNTech COVID vaccines in $350 million deal

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC said on Monday they had reached deals to buy 10 million doses of Germany's BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, putting the total cost of the highly politicised deal at around $350 million. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing an agreement the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of Taiwan's inoculation programme, the government agreed to allow Foxconn's founder Terry Gou, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines.

  • De Beers Makes Diamond Buyers Cough Up With Another Price Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- De Beers raised prices for its rough diamonds yet again as the industry’s dramatic recovery this year shows little sign of slowing.The top producer increased prices by about 5% at its July sale taking place this week, with most of the rises focused around higher-quality stones, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The Anglo American Plc unit raised prices at almost every sale this year, helping make up for a c

  • U.S. oil mergers surge as energy, share prices recover from pandemic

    U.S. oil and gas mergers surged last quarter with the most $1 billion plus combinations since 2014, according to data released on Monday, as rising energy and share prices led to larger oilpatch deals. Producer are consolidating in U.S. shale as oil and natural gas prices recover from last year's pandemic swoon and this month traded at multi-year highs. Smaller producers also are snapping up unwanted properties in a bet on continued demand for oil and gas while some big oil companies shift their acquisition emphasis to renewables.

  • Disney's Stock Takes Off And Options Traders Join The Ride

    Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) raked in $60 million this weekend when it debuted Marvel’s “Black Widow” on its streaming service Disney+ and in theatres. The news helped Disney’s stock break up bullishly from a descending trendline it had been trading under since March 10, two days after reaching an all-time high of $203.02. On Monday morning, it looked as though Disney was headed toward its next resistance level near the $182 and was the stock printing another green bullish candle. On Thursday and

  • Drought Pushes U.S. Oat Crop to Lowest in Records Back to 1866

    (Bloomberg) -- As drought conditions bake the upper reaches of the U.S. Plains, American farmers are now expected to harvest their smallest oats crop in records that go back to 1866.Heat and dry weather are sapping yield potential in key growing states. This year’s U.S. harvest is estimated at 41.3 million bushels, the smallest ever, Department of Agriculture data showed Monday. The outlook is down from the agency’s June estimate of about 53 million bushels. The USDA’s downgrade to the oats harv

  • Oil Down as Delta, OPEC Stand-Off Haunt Market

    Oil prices fell Monday as worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the continued Saudi-UAE standoff in OPEC kept buyers away as the market began a new week. The United States recorded the highest number of Covid cases over the weekend since May as the highly-transmissible Delta variant of the virus became more prevalent. The spread of coronavirus variants and unequal access to vaccines threaten the global economic recovery, finance chiefs of the G-20 large economies warned on Saturday.