Russian Gas Executive Accused by U.S. of Tax Crimes

Jake Rudnitsky and David Voreacos
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Novatek PJSC Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mark Gyetvay, whose arrest on U.S. tax charges hit the Russian gas producer’s share price, was released from custody Friday after agreeing to post an $80 million bail bond.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gyetvay, 64, will be held under house arrest with GPS monitoring, and must surrender his passports, U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Frazier ruled at a brief hearing in federal court in Fort Myers, Florida.

After his arrest, the executive pleaded not guilty on Thursday to an indictment charging him with a decadelong tax evasion scheme. Prosecutors said he failed to report more than $40 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service.

Gyetvay has been a senior executive at Novatek for the last 18 years, where he has been instrumental in turning it into Russia’s largest liquefied natural gas producer. One of the most prominent American executives in the country, Gyetvay received Russian citizenship in 2019.

The Kremlin said it’s following the case because Gyetvay holds a Russian passport in addition to his U.S. citizenship. Novatek said the situation “is not affecting and will not affect the company’s operations.”

“We of course are interested in his fate,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. “On the other hand, he is also a U.S. citizen and as such, bears some tax obligations and we can’t intervene in these processes.”

Novatek’s share price plunged the most in 16 months, even with global energy prices near seasonal highs. Later in the day it narrowed losses to close down 1.5% in Moscow. The share decline is likely to be temporary, Moscow-based analysts said.

“He has played an important role in the company’s strategic planning and he has been pivotal in establishing the excellent relations the company has with its shareholder base,” analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.

At the hearing on Friday, the judge said Morgan Stanley would abide by an order to restrict accounts that Gyetvay held at the bank. His attorney, Matthew Mueller, said he needed more time to prepare the bail bond, noting his small law firm doesn’t normally handle such large sums through its escrow account.

Gyetvay was escorted into the hearing in handcuffs, wearing a dark polo shirt and gym shorts. After the hearing, court security officers removed his handcuffs.

Tax-Evasion Charges

Gyetvay was charged with wire fraud, tax evasion, failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, or FBARs, and other tax charges. Prosecutors said he took steps to hide his control of secret Swiss accounts. Gyetvay is also accused of submitting a false filing through a streamlined disclosure program that said his previous failure to file tax returns and FBARs was not willful.

Apart from Russian and U.S. citizenship, Gyetvay also holds an Italian passport, has about $85 million in stock in a domestic financial account and $4.4 million in other accounts, and owns valuable homes in Naples, Florida, according to the U.S.

“He has the resources to flee the United States and live lavishly for the rest of his life,” prosecutors said in a court filing on Thursday.

The case is U.S. v. Gyetvay, 21-cr-83, Middle District of Florida (Fort Myers).

(Updates with details of court hearing)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Chief Technology Officer Schroepfer to Step Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer, a 13-year veteran who oversees the social network’s work in artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the blockchain, will step down next year.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksBerlin

  • France's Le Drian says restoring confidence with U.S. will require time

    PARIS (Reuters) -French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday it would take "time and actions" to restore confidence in ties after a crisis triggered by Australia's cancellation of a submarine contract with Paris. France was incensed by Australia's decision last week to opt instead for a deal with the United States and Britain to purchase nuclear-powered submarines, and it recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra for consultations. The meeting of Blinken and Le Drian came after U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Wednesday and agreed to launch in-depth consultations to rebuild trust between the two NATO allies.

  • Abbas tells U.N. Israeli actions could lead to 'one state'

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel on Friday of destroying the two-state solution with actions he said could lead Palestinians to demand equal rights within one binational state comprising Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly via video link from the West Bank, Abbas, 85, urged the international community to act to save the two-state formula that for decades has been the bedrock of diplomacy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Abbas said Israel was "destroying the prospect of a political settlement based on the two-state solution" through its settlements on West Bank land it captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

  • Japan's Suga Says China Military Rise Could Threaten Economy

    Sep.23 -- Japan's outgoing prime minister says China’s rapidly growing military influence could present a risk to his country. Yoshihide Suga spoke in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg ahead of his trip to Washington to attend the first in-person leaders’ meeting of Quad nations U.S., Australia, India and Japan that will be held Friday. Dan Ten Kate reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Xavier Niel’s Salt Mobile Shelves Plans for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Salt Mobile SA, the telecommunications group backed by French billionaire Xavier Niel, has shelved plans for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksBerlin Referendum Could De

  • Tycoon Richard Li’s Insurer FWD Files for Long-Awaited IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the acquisitive Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, filed on Thursday to go public in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe Hong Ko

  • New Zealand council's Zoom talks go viral as pretend meeting

    A New Zealand committee meeting gets almost 300,000 views as people use it to avoid being disturbed.

  • One of NYC's poshest buildings facing $250m lawsuit over building defects

    A posh building on NYC's Billionaire Row has been facing a series of serious woes.

  • Stocks Wobble as China’s Crackdown Roils Crypto: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks struggled for direction after China intensified its sweeping regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of th

  • Delivery Hero Said to Invest in Gorillas at $3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- German food delivery company Delivery Hero SE plans to invest in grocery startup Gorillas Technologies GmbH as part of a $1 billion funding round, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksBerlin Referendu

  • Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — September 23

    This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Coinbase.

  • Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Partners With FTX in Multi-Season Deal

    Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team strikes a deal with FTX exchange to display FTX branding on cars, drivers, with the possibility of an NFT collection and corporate social responsibility partnerships.

  • New semiconductor plants will end global auto chip shortage next year -Tesla's Musk

    TURIN (Reuters) -Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that thanks to new semiconductor plants that are planned or under construction, the global chip shortage that has pummelled the car industry this year should be short term in nature. Asked how long he thought the global chip shortage would affect vehicle production, Musk said: "short term I think". "There's a lot of chip fabrication plants that are being built," Musk said during a joint session with Stellantis and Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, at Italian Tech Week.

  • U.K. Tomatoes and Cucumbers Could Be Next Victims of Gas Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe cost of growing young British tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers is surging, in the latest example of how the energy crunch is roiling the co

  • Justice Dept: Huawei exec poised to resolve criminal charges

    U.S. prosecutors are prepared to resolve criminal charges against the chief financial officer of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, the Justice Department disclosed Friday in a letter to a federal judge in New York. The details of the resolution of the case against Meng Wanzhou were expected to be revealed at a court hearing Friday afternoon in Brooklyn. It could conclude a yearslong legal and geopolitical tussle that involved not only the U.S. and China, but also Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest there in December 2018.

  • Wall Street eyes four more years for Powell at Fed

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell remains favored for renomination by the White House, and if recent history repeats itself a decision may come at any time before the central bank meets again in early November. Wall Street expects Powell, who was nominated for the role by President Donald Trump in 2017 and confirmed by the Senate, to be renominated by President Joe Biden for another four-year stint. Political betting website Predictit https://www.predictit.org/markets/detail/7398/Whom-will-the-Senate-next-confirm-as-Chair-of-the-Federal-Reserve shows Powell with around an 84% chance of being reconfirmed by the Senate, down from 90% on Sept. 12 but roughly even with where his chances stood in July.

  • Facebook's smart glasses: what you need to know

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest&nbsp;

  • HSBC, StanChart may face secondary shockwaves from Evergrande crisis -analysts

    HSBC and Standard Chartered could face spillover damage to their profits and balance sheets from the debt crisis enveloping China Evergrande Group even though the two banks say they have limited their direct exposure, analysts have warned. HSBC and StanChart make a big chunk of their profits in China and Hong Kong and they have been the foreign banks most involved in underwriting syndicated loans for developers there.

  • Neighbors say they saw Brian Laundrie and his parents leave their Florida home with an attached camper after he returned from his trip with Gabby Petito

    Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday and is a person of interest in Petito's death.

  • Woman who died in Tennessee Kroger shooting identified; gunman was third-party vendor, police say

    Police on Friday released the name of the gunman who shot 15 people, one fatally, at a Kroger in Tennessee.